The former interim president of Bolivia was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the coup against Evo Morales

Peace.- Former interim president of Bolivia Janine Anez He was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison On charges of violating duties and decisions contrary to the constitution when he took power in 2019 amid a social and political crisis.

After deliberating for more than eight hours, the First Referee Court of La Paz decided that ñez should serve the sentence in Miraflores prison held in reserve for more than a year.

The court also announced a 10-year prison sentence for the former commander of the armed forces Williams Kleimanthe former leader of Police Yuri Calderonwho does not know their whereabouts.

On Friday morning, court judges went to the prison to take Nez’s last statements and then did the same in the prison where there are two former military leaders accused of helping the former interim president come to power.

With these actions, the court closed the discussion phase of the trial and after 2:00 pm local time (6:00 pm GMT), the judges announced that they “will deliberate without interruption until the corresponding decision, and the procedural parties must be connected via virtual.”

ñez almost had to face trial from prison, because according to the authorities it was a precaution due to pandemic Then he argued that there is “Aviation HazardsDespite urgent requests from his defense to be able to attend the hearings himself.

“It was not an easy government because I had the government, but I never had power, and I had handicaps in the legislature, so it was just a transitional government,” Anez said in her statement before the judge.

Evo Morales “did not respect the constitution”

The former interim president stated that she had no “ambition” to take over the presidency and that she had only done her duty and that the “only ambition” in her opinion was the former president. Evo Morales “Who did not respect the constitution” since 2016 when he ignored the results of the referendum that prevented him from aspiring for a fourth consecutive term.

Throughout the sessions, the former interim president presented several health problems, which according to the accused party were maneuvers to delay the trial.

Janine Anez was arrested on March 13, 2021 in an operation led by the Commander-in-Chief of the Bolivian Police, Johnny Aguilerain her hometown of Beni, and then transferred to La Paz on a military plane under heavy police guard.

In principle, justice opened a case for crimes of sedition, terrorism and conspiracy in favor of 2019 post-election crisis Which led to the resignation of then-President Evo Morales, which for the ruling party was a “coup”.

From this case, the process was derived”second coup‘, because of which she was sentenced today.

Jeanine Anez assumed the interim leadership of the country as the second vice president of the Senate on November 12, 2019, two days after the resignation of Morales and all officials in the presidential line of succession, and in the midst of a political and social crisis that erupted. After the October elections of that year, between denunciations of fraud in favor of the then president.

