Joe Biden upsets the wife of the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez – Ono TV

Netizens criticized that Joe Biden did not leave the hand of the wife of the President of Argentina. Photo: Agence France-Presse

president United States, Joe Bidengave a critical moment to Fabiola Yanezboss wife ArgentinaAnd the Albert Fernandez, This is on the last day of top of the americas which took place in Los Angeles, California.

More The strange meeting between the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, and the President of the United States, Joe Biden: Biden does not leave Alberto’s wife, Fabiola Yanez. pic.twitter.com/xnBRpNnueu – Miguel Vaquerano 🇸🇻 (@MegueVaquerano) 10 June 2022

On the last day of the event, the President of the United States and the First Lady, Jill Biden received the president of argentina, Alberto Fernandez and his wife Fabiola Yanez, Who shook hands with the Democratic president and did not let him go for several seconds.

A video is circulating on social networks showing how to do this Joe Biden He greets the Argentine president’s wife and holds her hand for at least 16 seconds as if she were his partner.

The embarrassing moment is over yannis He decided to go, leaving Biden in the air.

In a second, it becomes clear Biden He touches her arm again for a few more seconds, while his wife talks to Fernandez.

Users of social networks criticized the salute, asserting that Argentine First Lady She must have felt uncomfortable.