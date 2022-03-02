The pace of adoption of a global convention on plastic pollution

Representatives of UN member states are considering proposals for a binding global agreement to control plastic pollution.

The United Nations Environment Conference, to be held from February 28 to March 2, KenyaThe capital, Nairobi, is expected to propose an international framework for the growing problem of plastic waste in the world’s oceans, rivers and landscapes.

“For the first time in history, we are witnessing an unprecedented global push in the fight against the scourge of plastic pollution,” said Inger Andersen, Director-General of the United Nations Environment Programme.

In preparation for the session, Andersen called on member states to seize the opportunity to shape “humanity’s relationship to plastic once and for all” by creating a comprehensive global agreement to combat the problem.

Over the years of international debate, two main suggestions have been made for ways to reduce disposable plastics.

The first, Peru and Rwanda, advocate a full-spectrum approach to plastic pollution, encompassing raw material extraction, plastic production, plastic use and disposal. It calls for the creation of a “legally binding international agreement… to prevent and reduce plastic pollution in the environment, including plastic particles.”

Suggestion supported ChileAnd the ColombiaAnd the Costa RicaEcuador, GuineaKenya, Madagascar, NorwayAnd the Philippine IslandsAnd the SenegalSwitzerland , United kingdom and Uganda together European Union.

Another suggestion, sponsor JapanHe calls for an international agreement to “address plastic pollution throughout the marine life cycle and promote resource efficiency and the circular economy,” including reuse.

The main difference is that Japan’s approach focuses on plastic pollution in the sea, while the Peruvian and Rwandan proposal covers plastic pollution in all environments.

Both proposals provide for the creation of a negotiating committee to complete the new plastics deal by 2024.

Andersen said that if the United Nations Environment Conference agreed to such a deal on plastics, it “would be the most important global environmental stewardship decision after the Paris (climate) agreement in 2015.

environmental group green area Supports a full life cycle approach for Peru and Rwanda to tackle plastic pollution.

“More than 140 countries have expressed support for starting negotiations on a global agreement on plastics,” said Erastus Owko, Director of Plastics at Greenpeace. Africa.

“But support for negotiations is not enough,” Owko said. “These countries should demand a legally binding agreement commensurate with the scale and depth of the plastic crisis.”