The SAT may take into account information other than the revised fiscal year

34 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Financial Law of the Federation (CFF), that the facts known to the tax authorities may act as a catalyst for the decisions of the Ministry of Finance, and any other authority or decentralized body competent in matters of federal contributions, as follows: [CFF 63]:

  • Mark the exercise of its powers of verification.
  • They appear in files, documents, or databases that they hold, have access to, or in their possession.
  • Those provided by other authorities.

And therefore, The court found that the tax authorities They can motivate their decisions with facts that they know through the listed media, without noting any condition regarding the date on which the facts to be made took place, or regarding the reasons for exercising a review.

This was repeated in the first section of the upper chamber of the House of Representatives Federal Court of Administrative Justice (TFJA) When resolving a controversial administrative trial. The thesis is part of the antecedents of the upper room.

You can review the TFJA thesis Here / Pages: 421 to 423 / Search criteria: Federal Tax Law / Key: VIII-P-1aS-790 / Publication date: April 26, 2021.

participation in Treasury Analyst (News and jurisprudence in tax and labor matters) and us YouTube channel.


Express your opinion



We were unable to verify your subscription.

Your subscription has been done.


More Stories

Science. – The soup from the Big Bang is flowing like water

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

22 new scholarships so that under-resourced medical students can continue their careers

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

IPN scientists discovered an anti-cancer probiotic from the pulp

1 day ago Mia Thompson

“Trixia proposes an increase in the budget allocated to mental health and emotional well-being”

1 day ago Mia Thompson

“Knowledge should be the fourth force, and more in situations where our survival is at stake.”

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Puebla, With the Potential of Science and Technology: A Biologist

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The SAT may take into account information other than the revised fiscal year

34 mins ago Mia Thompson

This is what the “turbulent” heart of the Milky Way Galaxy looks like.

38 mins ago Leo Adkins

Theaters in the United States withdraw obligation to use face masks for vaccination

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Brazil has lost 70 million coronavirus vaccines and now faces 2,000 deaths a day – El Financiero

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Friday arrived! Find out about the weekend premieres on Netflix, Amazon, and Disney – El Financiero

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter