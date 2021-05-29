Rocha Moya is committed to supporting science and technology in Sinaloa with more resources

9 mins ago Mia Thompson

Culiacan. – MORENA and PAS candidate for Governor of Sinaloa State, Robin Rocha Moya, promised to support science and technology with more resources, as the state government’s budget currently does not exceed 0.1 percent of the entity’s total GDP.

This was mentioned during the “Science, Technology and Humanities as Policy Forum”, where Rosha Moya also added that it is very common for authorities to deviate from their responsibilities when support needs can be met from the local level.

“What has been allocated for information here in Sinaloa is very little. We need support and investment for this issue from the state, and there is no doubt that we will take the research into account, as it can be applied in many areas of government,” he stressed.

On the other hand, the MORENA and PAS brigade holder highlighted the importance that from early childhood, that is, children from 0 to 6 years old receive necessary and relevant knowledge related to science, as well as connect them. With new technologies to improve their learning in these two areas.

The attending academics raised some needs and suggested some solutions for environmental care, academic training, and the problem of drought in agriculture, which, as Robin Rocha said, will be addressed and taken into account in order to improve the quality of science and technology in the country.

The candidate for governor of Sinaloa was accompanied at the event by the representative of the National Executive Committee of Morena in Sinaloa, Senator Americo Villarreal Anaya; Teacher Thomas Saucedo Carreno; The local candidate for the province is Jess Ibarra Ramos.

More Stories

The SAT may take into account information other than the revised fiscal year

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Science. – The soup from the Big Bang is flowing like water

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

22 new scholarships so that under-resourced medical students can continue their careers

1 day ago Mia Thompson

IPN scientists discovered an anti-cancer probiotic from the pulp

1 day ago Mia Thompson

“Trixia proposes an increase in the budget allocated to mental health and emotional well-being”

2 days ago Mia Thompson

“Knowledge should be the fourth force, and more in situations where our survival is at stake.”

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Rocha Moya is committed to supporting science and technology in Sinaloa with more resources

9 mins ago Mia Thompson

The strangest food groups from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendros

12 mins ago Leo Adkins

And Quito considered that Honduras would have its options against the United States

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

Joe Biden proposed a $ 6 trillion budget to “reinvent” the US economy

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

How to Watch a Live Stream of the Gateshead Diamond League Series

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter