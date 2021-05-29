Rocha Moya is committed to supporting science and technology in Sinaloa with more resources

Culiacan. – MORENA and PAS candidate for Governor of Sinaloa State, Robin Rocha Moya, promised to support science and technology with more resources, as the state government’s budget currently does not exceed 0.1 percent of the entity’s total GDP.

This was mentioned during the “Science, Technology and Humanities as Policy Forum”, where Rosha Moya also added that it is very common for authorities to deviate from their responsibilities when support needs can be met from the local level.

“What has been allocated for information here in Sinaloa is very little. We need support and investment for this issue from the state, and there is no doubt that we will take the research into account, as it can be applied in many areas of government,” he stressed.

On the other hand, the MORENA and PAS brigade holder highlighted the importance that from early childhood, that is, children from 0 to 6 years old receive necessary and relevant knowledge related to science, as well as connect them. With new technologies to improve their learning in these two areas.

The attending academics raised some needs and suggested some solutions for environmental care, academic training, and the problem of drought in agriculture, which, as Robin Rocha said, will be addressed and taken into account in order to improve the quality of science and technology in the country.

The candidate for governor of Sinaloa was accompanied at the event by the representative of the National Executive Committee of Morena in Sinaloa, Senator Americo Villarreal Anaya; Teacher Thomas Saucedo Carreno; The local candidate for the province is Jess Ibarra Ramos.