The US economic outlook is good, according to Janet Yellen

Mia Thompson February 28, 2024 0
São Paulo, (EFE). – US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ruled out, on Tuesday, that the country's economy would enter a recession, and stressed that the prospects for this year are “good”, with high inflation rates. At a low level, the unemployment rate is about 4%.

In a press conference in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, prior to her participation in the G20 finance ministers’ meeting, Yellen highlighted her country’s “resilience,” which she believes has performed “very well” in the global financial crisis. Economic field.

“We have good prospects” The senior official confirmed that the United States grew by 3.1% in 2023, a value higher than initial expectations.

Regarding inflation, he indicated that it is declining after the “tremendous progress” witnessed in recent months, which he hopes will continue in 2024 with the aim of prices reaching the set targets.

He emphasized that Joe Biden's government will not be surprised if economic growth this year is less than 3%, but it “certainly” confirmed this. They are not waiting for a recession.

Yellen admitted this “Many expectations” point to a recession Depending on the path of inflation, but he noted that prices fell without economic activity suffering excessively.

this He attributed this phenomenon to the fact that the inflationary escalation in recent years was the result of “unrest.”That spawned the COVID-19 pandemic and that “took a long time” to dissipate.

