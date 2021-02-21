“The way to pay off debt is to have more exportable products.”

Science Minister Pedro Duque, To confirm “Not only is it possible, but it is requiredIncreasing investment in science in Spain, a goal that Atresmedia also pursues with The success of the “Target 2%” campaign. In this way, the minister made it clear Spain lags behind the average European countriesWhereas, in the past decade very little investment was made by comparison. For this reason, he argues that “the science needs many improvements, especially the conditions of the people” who are devoted to it.

Method of debt repayment It has more exportable products, That people’s salaries are higher, and that they contribute more to social security. All this can only be achieved if technologies and sciences are developed. “

In this sense, he made it clear that it was only natural that if he called for double investment in science, other ministers would want other things from him. “Everyone should try to bring the resources to the area of ​​interest.It is natural for there to be dialogue. “