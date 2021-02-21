“The way to pay off debt is to have more exportable products.”

6 mins ago Mia Thompson

Updated:

Published:

Science Minister Pedro Duque, To confirm “Not only is it possible, but it is requiredIncreasing investment in science in Spain, a goal that Atresmedia also pursues with The success of the “Target 2%” campaign. In this way, the minister made it clear Spain lags behind the average European countriesWhereas, in the past decade very little investment was made by comparison. For this reason, he argues that “the science needs many improvements, especially the conditions of the people” who are devoted to it.

Method of debt repayment It has more exportable products, That people’s salaries are higher, and that they contribute more to social security. All this can only be achieved if technologies and sciences are developed. “

In this sense, he made it clear that it was only natural that if he called for double investment in science, other ministers would want other things from him. “Everyone should try to bring the resources to the area of ​​interest.It is natural for there to be dialogue. “

More Stories

Girls and science

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

CdMx. Universities will be reopened to end medical professions

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Important for enhancing resilience, mental health and physical well-being of medical personnel

1 day ago Mia Thompson

What science tells us about the quantum origin of the universe

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Fleitas urges education to project the visibility of women in science

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The President of the University welcomes new medical students

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

“The way to pay off debt is to have more exportable products.”

6 mins ago Mia Thompson

Visual Challenge: Find a word ?? bar ?? In this word search only few can do that

8 mins ago Leo Adkins

Impressive: a plane managed to land after an engine explosion in the United States

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

Brandon Jenner criticizes Kris Jenner for turning her family into a company

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Watch Disney Plus shows in January

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter