The whole world is still on alert after the announcement that Omicron variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 were presented new symptoms who – which He appears Overnight in infected patients.

The first outbreak of this new species occurred in South Africa, but there is now a global alert as more positive cases have been detected in Omicron in different countries.

The peak of infections in Europe allows us to understand this better new symptoms Micron appears to be preparing for a new EU border closure.

Micron variant already exists in Mexico

Unlike already known variables COVID-19Ómicron has a much more serious mutagenic ability than its predecessors, so the fear of the scientific community is lurking and it is hoped that current vaccines will be adapted as a treatment for this new infection.

So far, Mexico has already recorded three positive cases Omicron, the first was recorded during the early days of December and deals with a 51-year-old man who had taken a business trip to South Africa when the unrest began.

Although this case is not the only one, it is known that there are already 3 confirmed cases in our country, so the authorities are asking not to ease health measures. It is expected that during the month of December and the beginning of next year, the application of the third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

These are the new symptoms of the Omicron variant that appears during the night

Although there are many similarities with the original variant of COVID-19With Omicron there are very noticeable differences regarding patients who show symptoms of infection.

As is known, the main sign of illness From COVID-19 It is the loss of the sense of taste and smell, but this characteristic is not present in microns.

On the contrary new symptoms Recently discovered in micron sweating that appears at night, people are infected.

Night sweats are characterized by sudden outbreaks of sweating that usually coincide with wakefulness. Patients go to doctors’ offices after waking up drenched in sweat. Now it is known that this is the mailnew symptoms From the South African variant.