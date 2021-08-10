They found a flying dinosaur, described as a “scary dragon”, in Australia

18 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

A group of Australian scientists discovered the remains of a Giant flying dinosaurAnd Described as “the fearsome dragon”, which flew over Australian territory during this period chalkyAcademic sources reported Tuesday.

With a seven-meter wingspan and a spear-shaped snout, this new dinosaur “would be a fearsome beast,” Tim Richards, head of the University of Queensland team that studied this reptile, said in a statement from this Australian institution. .

the Shawy ThapunngakaBecause a prehistoric monster was baptized, Richards, who is pursuing a doctorate at the University of Queensland, said it was “the closest thing in real life to a dragon”.

The description of this plesiosaur was based on the analysis of a jaw fossil that was discovered in June 2011 by the local Lin Shu on the lands of the Wanamara people, in a remote northern part of Queensland, in eastern Australia.

Scientists estimate that this dinosaur had a skull about one meter in length and was armed with a set of 40 molars that allowed it to feed on large fish that inhabited the ancient Iromanga Sea during the Cretaceous period, a period that began 145 million years ago. It ended 66 million years ago.

Scientists say the Thapunngaka Shawi, believed to be the first animal to fly with bones in its back and perfectly adapted to powered flight, had relatively hollow, thin-walled bits of bone.

Steve Salisbury, co-author of the paper and Richard’s PhD supervisor, highlighted the enormous size of the bony rim of the lower jaw, which supposedly resembled the upper jaw of this dinosaur, the largest described in Australia to date.

According to the scientist, “these ridges may have played a role in the flight dynamics of these creatures.”

The name of this flying dinosaur comes from ngaka (nga-ga) and thapun (ta-boon), which in Wanamara’s aboriginal language means “mouth” and “spear”, respectively, while Chaui derives from its discoverer’s nickname.

With information from EFE.

LLH

More Stories

Tropical storm warning for parts of the Caribbean

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Global warming: regions will undergo multiple changes

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Greece’s wildfires: In tears and despair, thousands are evacuated

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The massive COVID-19 detection process in Wuhan has ended after dozens of new cases emerged

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico has the worst performance of the century

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Atlantic Mainstream Approach Critical Threshold

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

India’s economy grew 1.6% in the first three months

14 mins ago Mia Thompson

Quentin Tarantino’s version of ‘Star Trek’ could have had a gangster touch

15 mins ago Cynthia Porter

How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021

17 mins ago Sharon Hanson

They found a flying dinosaur, described as a “scary dragon”, in Australia

18 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Eradication of COVID-19 is possible, more so than polio

4 hours ago Mia Thompson