Tropical storm warning for parts of the Caribbean

(CNN) – A tropical disturbance moving across the Atlantic has been classified as a “probable tropical cyclone six” by the US National Hurricane Center. This designation allows the hurricane center to issue alerts and warnings before the system becomes a depression or tropical storm.

In this case, a tropical storm watch was issued for Martinique, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Puerto Rico, including Culebra, Vieques, the US Virgin Islands, the northern coast of the Dominican Republic, as well as the southern coast from Punta Palenco to the east of that country.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 is expected to start and turn into Tropical Storm Fred within the next 24 hours.

The storm will sweep across the Caribbean in the next few days, bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Hispaniola through midweek. The storm may hit parts of Florida this weekend. The specific effects and timing remain uncertain.