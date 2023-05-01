They propose Leonese astronauts for the Senate Prize for Advancement of Science and Innovation

The University of León (ULE) and the city council of the provincial capital propose that young astronauts Pablo Alvarez and Sara García be recognized with the Senate Prize for the Promotion of Science and Innovation. Both institutions consider that the two young men meet all the characteristics to receive the award established by the Senate.

The Lyon Astronauts are established as the new “rock” stars of science and technology

In this regard, the letter of nomination, signed by Mayor José Antonio Diez and Rector Juan Francisco Garcia Marín, highlights that last November the two young men were selected as astronauts for the European Space Agency (ESA) from among more than 22,500 applicants. the whole continent.

In this sense, the letter emphasizes that “his appointment and election have led, since then, to speak of Lyon and Spain as a standard of interdisciplinary academic training and to emphasize also the education he received in his hometown, in his country, his talent, his work and devotion”. The letter notes that “this choice also values ​​the studies carried out at the University of Lyon, a public university with 13,000 students, which is crucial in recognizing the value of these educational centers that are not large in size but have great academic value.”

Born in 1988, Pablo Alvarez studied aeronautical engineering at the University (ULE), having completed his primary and secondary education in public centers in the city. He completed his master’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Warsaw Polytechnic University (Poland) in 2011. Between 2011 and 2017, he worked as a Structural Engineer for several Airbus aircraft programmes, both in Spain, France and the UK. From 2017 to 2020 he worked as a mechanical engineer for the European Space Agency’s ExoMars Rover programme, stationed at Airbus Defense and Space in the UK. During the past years, he worked as a project manager for Airbus in Spain.

For her part, Sara García studied MA and MSc in Biotechnology at ULE, having also studied academic levels in the city’s educational centers. He received two awards for academic excellence upon completion of his undergraduate studies. Subsequently, she submitted her doctoral dissertation at the Salamanca Cancer Research Center with Research Excellence Award from the University of Salamanca (USAL) in 2019. Since that year, she has been working as a postdoctoral researcher at the National Center for Cancer Research (Cnio), the largest public organization for cancer research In Spain.

According to the announcement of the awards, the Senate intends with these awards to promote democratic values, especially freedom and equality between people. Speakers of parliamentary groups in the Senate, assemblies of autonomous regions, persons and institutions with recognized status and any public institution can submit a nomination. The winners of this award will be announced, according to the rules, within a month of the end of the nomination period next Wednesday.