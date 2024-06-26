They try to assault the food delivery man and he pulls out a machete and cuts them

The moment the surveillance camera captured the scenes of the attempted robbery was shared on social media.

A food delivery worker was about to be assaulted by two criminals, but they ended up escaping and the delivery worker stabbed one of them with a machete. The events took place in Uruguay.

The video shows the moment when the food delivery man noticed the presence of two men suspiciously approaching him with the intention of robbing him, so the man proceeded to head to the rear trunk of the motorcycle.

It is clear that the two men are getting closer and closer with the intention of attacking him, and the delivery man is waiting for them to get closer and closer, and then, When he pulls a sickle out of his backpack.

See the scythe. The two thieves escape while the delivery man leaves them behind. At that moment, he catches up with one of them and does not hesitate to hit him with a machete.

The images are powerful. You can see how the delivery man stabs one of them several times with a machete while the other man watches the scene in despair. The delivery man tries to stab the other thief with a machete but he escapes.

