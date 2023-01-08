This happens to your body when you sleep with your mouth open

24 hours ago Mia Thompson

I wrote in lifestyle the

Getting enough sleep is one of the main conditions for restoring energy and making the body function properly. But sleep with your mouth open It can harm our comfort and harm our health. This is what happens to your body when you sleep with your mouth open.

Specialists advise that you should sleep between 7 and 8 hours a day, but some people tend to wake up in the middle of the night because they breathe with their mouths, which spoils their rest.

What happens to my body when I sleep with my mouth open?

According to Dr. Ines Gallofri Bofill, sleep physician in the Clinica Girona sleep unit and a member of Best Doctors, Sleeping with your mouth open can lead to tooth decay, bad breath, and bacteria buildup Because the air we breathe does not pass through the nasal mucosa, which acts as a filter and prevents particles from entering the body.

“If this barrier were not present, pharyngitis, dry mouth and runny nose would be more frequent. Sleeping with your mouth open also makes us more susceptible to tooth decay, because the pH of the oral cavity varies and favors the colonization of microorganisms,” he noted.

In addition, breathing with your mouth open can cause dryness and inflammation in the mouth and throat, which can lead to Oral diseases such as candidiasis or gum disease, which in turn can increase the risk of heart attack and the development of heart disease.

This practice may also be related to sleep apnea which can place an undue burden on the heart.

Even sleeping with the mouth open in babies can alter facial development and lead to facial changes such as elongation of the face, dark circles under the eyes, recessed, retracted or retracted chin, drooping or hooked nose, narrow nostrils, narrow palate, crooked teeth and a weak neck And the general attitude.

Most importantly, sleeping with your mouth open prevents you from getting restful sleep and prevents your brain from oxygenating properly, causing you to be tired, irritable, and exhausted. At the same time, it can cause digestive problems, chronic fatigue, headaches upon waking, and sore throat.

What should I do so as not to sleep with my mouth open?

According to Galofré Bofill, sleeping with the mouth open can indicate that nasal breathing is not good or sufficient, which could be caused by They have a deviated septum, thickened coccyx, polyps, allergic rhinitis, secondary nasal obstruction due to infectious processes, open bite, narrow palate and retracted jaw.

Among the most common remedies to avoid sleeping with your mouth open are: using nasal strips that widen the nostrils, sleeping with hypoallergenic bedding, using humidifiers in the room, and performing nasal breathing exercisesReduce stress, sleep on your side, and use larger pillows to keep your head elevated and your mouth closed.

In the event that none of this works, it is best to see a specialist, as it may be an issue that requires medication or surgery.

More Stories

Tomás Unger: “The size of the universe amazed me” | Science and Technology | Interview | Sunday

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Aesthetic Medicine Trend 2023 – Metro World News

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Flag highlights in 2022

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Science and Art Universal Instrument “House of Science

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Science powers | Opinion

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Cooking as a healthy treat

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Tony Rodriguez Duvale: I was different in Asia and in the United States

8 mins ago Sharon Hanson

How to upgrade to Windows 11 from Windows 10 step by step

17 mins ago Leo Adkins

An American company offers artwork for 80 thousand per month – Uno TV

51 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Mali vs Uganda Live Streaming and Direct International Friendly Match. Time, past data and betting odds

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Tomás Unger: “The size of the universe amazed me” | Science and Technology | Interview | Sunday

8 hours ago Mia Thompson