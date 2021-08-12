Tokyo Olympics tightens anti-bacterial measures against infection

France Press agency

After members of the Ugandan delegation tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the Tokyo Olympics organizers announced that Participating teams must be immediately isolated if they arrive in Japan and have a member infected with the coronavirus.

Hidemasa Nakamura, one of the chief organizers of the Olympic Games scheduled for July 23 to August 8, considered “It is very likely that People in close contact with an infected person If they travel on the same plane.

These statements will be made in two days Two of the nine Ugandan delegation members will be tested for coronavirus after their arrival in Japan.

Although a member of the delegation was confirmed to have tested positive at the inspection conducted at Tokyo Narita Airport on June 19, The rest of the team traveled by charter bus to Izumisano in the Osaka region.

Subsequently, local health authorities determined that the entire Ugandan team, along with eight other people, including host city representatives and bus drivers, Kyodo said they had been in close contact with the two infections.

Japanese public opinion is overwhelmingly against organizing this year’s Olympic Games due to concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Although, according to recent polls, this trend appears to be diminishing.

No spectators from abroad will be able to attend the event and attendance limits for those in JapanIt determines 10,000 spectators for each competition.

Japan has recorded 14,600 deaths from COVID-19 since the beginning of the epidemic She managed to avoid resorting to severe restrictive measures. While about 9 percent of Japan’s population is vaccinated After a rather slow start of the vaccination campaign.

