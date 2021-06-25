Toño Mauri spoke about the spiritual experience he had in hospital due to COVID-19

Toño Mauri shared an inexplicable event he experienced while hospitalized with COVID-19 (Image: Twitter /unnimediosmx)

Through an interview with sweatingAnd the Tonio Morey He recounted a strange event that happened to him when he was admitted to the hospital for him COVID-19, in his tale, a priest was not involved with any clear data on the location and it was one of his worst health

Mori explained that he was in one of his most dangerous stages, having just received double lung transplant And reduced the possibilities of living, in the face of the situation, his wife decided to give him Holy oils, a catholic custom consisting of smudging “Holy Oil” for a sick person so that he can recover or His sins are forgiven.

Share with my drivers sweating That the priest whose wife sought to contact him from a unknown number And that in addition, he confirmed it The actor visited Despite the fact that the hospital he was admitted to I no longer have entry times at that moment.

Tonio Mori during his return to television on a religious program (Image: YouTube/Maria Vision)

“My wife Carla searched for a priest who would give me the sacred oils, and Everything that happened about the priest was something interestingBecause the pastor called my wife, but the call he put in said an unknown phone number, the number did not come.”

He continued his story by saying that the priest was talking to him to tell him where Morey was in the hospital: “Then the priest told him he was on his way to the hospital, and my wife spoke to the hospital to let the priest in and They told him it was impossible Because at that time there was no one who could no one arrives, To try it out the next day….”

The series representative confirmed that the priest did it that afternoon Visit it even though its location is unknown He endeavored to give him the sacred oils, an act confirmed by the same cleric Carla, his wife.

As part of his treatment for COVID-19, the actor received a double lung transplant (Photo: Jesse S. Jones/Jesse S. Jones/University of Florida)

“That same night, the priest called her again and Tell him that he was already with me, and tell him where I am, and how I have been, and tell him not to worry, that he has already put oil on meShe has already wiped me out and she can be calm in this aspect. We do not know what happened, because the priest told him, when he was on his way to see me, that my wife told him where I was, and the priest said to him: “I know that place very well” … “.

Since Carla was aware that she did not have a permit to enter, she called the hospital to alert her of the presence of the priest, but at the hospital reception they told her so. There was no report If someone had walked in, he would have tried to call the priest, but not knowing his number prevented him from doing so.

The visit of the mysterious clergyman would have taken place at a very sensitive time for this actor’s health (Image: YouTube / Maria Vision)

As shared by the actor sweatingCarla asked for support from other people and got an explanation about a strange event that could have happened spiritual nature It seems to be related to him Archangel Raphael Such as Use a phrase related to this miraculous form Within the Catholic religion.

Mori mentioned on the program that they “told him about Archangel San Rafael Sick Archangel This is one of the phrases the Archangel has when he helps someone: “Yes, this place is already well known to me.”It is a phrase that made my wife think, It’s something that has no explanationHe concluded by talking about the cleric’s visit, which is shrouded in mystery.

Read on: