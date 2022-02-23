Trump suggests implementing Putin’s steps in Mexico – El Financiero

29 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

In a radio interview for The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, former US President Donald trump I announce it United States of AmericaIt could copy Russia and send a peacekeeping force to the country’s southern border.

This arose after the former president was questioned about a decision put it in About recognizing two independent separatist regions of Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, to later announce that he would become a peacemaker in the region for which he sent his troops to “keep the peace”.

‘It’s independent’, a large part of Ukraine. I said, “How smart is this?” He will come and be a peacemaker. This is the most powerful peacekeeping force…we can use it on our southern border. This is the strongest peacekeeper I have ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They will keep the peace just fine.” announce The former president about it.

“By the way, this would never have happened to us. If he was in his position, it is unimaginable. This would never have happened.”

Later in the radio interview, trump He was asked if the border he shares with Mexico will “continue to deteriorate.” To which the billionaire answered without hesitation with a simple and dry “yes.” However, the former president had already spoken quite a bit on this topic during the beginning of the interview.

Who can forget boundaries? Millions of people, not 2 million or a million, as they say, I say 10 million. Millions of people rush through our country and many of them come from prisons, and they are set free.”

“A lot of these countries empty their prisons like we’re a dump… I’ve never seen anything like this before. I don’t think our country has been that low. You can take the five worst presidents in our country’s history and put them together; I don’t think they did the damage I did. this administration.” Follow.

during this Interview Trump also spoke about topics such as the US presidential election, the use of face masks, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, the pandemic, and Justin Trudeau, among many others.

