Capicúa Appointment: A Ritual You Must Perform on February 22, 2022 to Achieve Your Goals

52 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
Capicúa Appointment: A ritual that you must perform on February 22, 2022 to achieve your goals. (Photosynthesis)

Today’s date has gone viral on TikTok, which is February 22 2022 It is the capicúa year with the most energy, because the complete date in numbers is read the same way backwards. For example, 22022022 It reads the same if you start at the beginning or at the end and either way the date will be the same. If you want to make the most of this day, learn about the easy rituals you can do to make your dreams come true.

It is also known as transcendence gate This is an obligation to what mixes the second energy and the third energy, which is equivalent to female energy with the power of the Holy Trinity, This results in the ability to bring everything together.

Therefore, if you want to take advantage of this unique energy, we will show you four rituals to achieve your goals.

Rituals to achieve your goals

1. The flower of life:

Google search flower of life print photo Or if you already have one at home, use it. Place the round picture in the center and place a white, yellow, and green candle around it with the intention of forming a triangle. This is it The candle should be white on top, yellow on one side and green on the other side. On a separate sheet of paper (you will later put it on the flower of life) write a word, it should be that word that summarizes everything you want to achieve in life. when I have already written, put it on the flower of life and you will begin to light the white candle and ask for self-love, healing and liberation from everything that prevents you from being completely happy. When you turn yellow, ask to communicate with your abundance and with all those riches the universe has for you, also ask for your financial stability and the stability of all those you love and love. Finally light the green candle, Ask for your spiritual life and for you to have greater awareness and for the world to be more aware and achieving goals.

2. Energy Gate:

Choose a quiet place and time and light a white candle. Fill yourself up with his cardTake a piece of paper and write down 22 wishes that you want to announce on this day. When you write those wishes You should do it in a positive way as if you have already achieved it. For example, “I have created the best version of myself”, “I like to be in harmony”, among others.

When you do, burn the paper and throw the ashes into nature and while you do this, thank the universe and/or God (if you believe in Him). Let the candle finish burning in a safe place while you watch it.

3. Reunion with your loved ones:

Another way to take advantage of this day which is a very daily ritual that does not sound like a ritual is to meet your loved ones. You can meet your family with the thought that everything will be fine for them and that they are in good health. The same with friends.

4. Carry out activities that achieve:

Spend the day doing activities that generate joy, fullness, and contentment. You can dance, sing and do other activities and meditate for 10 to 15 minutes Where should we Be thankful for everything positive we have in our lives, Say goodbye to what we don’t want anymore and welcome new things.

Read on

What does 2022-22-02 mean and why is the witchcraft day of the year?
February 2022 Full Moon: This Is How It Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign
Weekly Horoscope: Predictions from February 21 to 27, 2022

More Stories

Does Putin want to revive the Soviet Union? This came after the recognition of pro-Russian countries in Ukraine

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

China responds to Russia’s recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

After Putin’s speech, the US is preparing to impose sanctions on the separatist Ukrainian provinces

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

“They want to stop our development”: Putin confirms that Russia is ready to face new sanctions from the West

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Donetsk deplores the existence of fighting, after “group of saboteurs” infiltrated from Ukraine in the south of the self-proclaimed republic

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia today January 20, 2022 | latest news

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Netflix’s quick laugh, in true TikTok style, is coming to Smart TVs

48 mins ago Cynthia Porter

One in three doctors from these universities fail the national medical exam in Peru

49 mins ago Mia Thompson

Joshua Cheptegei takes revenge and wins gold in the men’s 5000m

50 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Trick for an Android device to say the name of your caller

51 mins ago Leo Adkins

Capicúa Appointment: A Ritual You Must Perform on February 22, 2022 to Achieve Your Goals

52 mins ago Cedric Manwaring