Uganda, Tanzania begin construction of major oil pipeline

Mia Thompson July 4, 2024 0
Uganda, Tanzania begin construction of major oil pipeline

Uganda and Tanzania on Saturday began construction of the “world's longest pipeline” to transport high-viscosity crude oil from Uganda to the coastal city of Tanga in Tanzania.

The $3.5 billion project is a milestone for Uganda, which is expected to start pumping its crude oil reserves to international markets within three years, according to officials.

Uganda, a member state of the East African Community, is estimated to produce about 6.5 billion barrels of crude oil, enough to put the country on the path to economic development.

The 1,445-kilometre (899-mile) pipeline will start in western Uganda, where crude oil reserves were discovered a decade ago.

During the opening ceremony of the project, Tanzanian President John Magufuli said the pipeline would benefit his country economically. “I would like to assure President Museveni of the safety of this mega project which will bring many benefits to Tanzanians,” the president said.

The president urged French oil giant Total to speed up construction work so that citizens of both countries can benefit from the project before the end of his first term.

“I don't understand why we have to wait three years to complete this project. We have to make sure this project is completed before 2020,” he said.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said East Africa's huge reserves of natural resources would boost trade and the economy in the regional bloc.

“In my opinion, East Africa, especially Uganda, cannot be stopped now. There is nothing stopping us from growing and transforming,” Museveni said.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Energy and Minerals Medard Kalemani said the project would open a new chapter of economic development for Tanzanians by generating revenues of about $2 million and thousands of jobs. “More than 10,000 people will be employed and more than 140 villages through which the pipeline passes will have access to electricity,” he added.

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a part of the news provided to subscribers on the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form.

More Stories

Victory in case against oil company Total in Uganda

Victory in case against oil company Total in Uganda

Mia Thompson July 3, 2024 0
Ugandan President confirms his country's interest in attracting Qatari investments

Ugandan President confirms his country's interest in attracting Qatari investments

Mia Thompson July 2, 2024 0
La Jornada – Mexico, the United States and Brazil seek to boost economic growth in Los Angeles: Yorio

La Jornada – Mexico, the United States and Brazil seek to boost economic growth in Los Angeles: Yorio

Mia Thompson June 29, 2024 0
The first economic dialogue sessions between Vietnam and the United States

The first economic dialogue sessions between Vietnam and the United States

Mia Thompson June 27, 2024 0
A healer in Uganda marries seven women in one ceremony

A healer in Uganda marries seven women in one ceremony

Mia Thompson June 26, 2024 0
NEW: Dude London's Spanish Early Childhood Development Program Provides Aid to Ugandan Community Modeled to the Hip Hop Beat

NEW: Dude London's Spanish Early Childhood Development Program Provides Aid to Ugandan Community Modeled to the Hip Hop Beat

Mia Thompson June 23, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Uganda, Tanzania begin construction of major oil pipeline

Uganda, Tanzania begin construction of major oil pipeline

Mia Thompson July 4, 2024 0
Kamala Harris, From Grey Vice President to Possible Biden Alternative

Kamala Harris, From Grey Vice President to Possible Biden Alternative

Cedric Manwaring July 4, 2024 0
Victory in case against oil company Total in Uganda

Victory in case against oil company Total in Uganda

Mia Thompson July 3, 2024 0
Democratic Congressman Asks Biden to Leave Campaign – DW – 02/07/2024

Democratic Congressman Asks Biden to Leave Campaign – DW – 02/07/2024

Cedric Manwaring July 3, 2024 0
Ugandan President confirms his country's interest in attracting Qatari investments

Ugandan President confirms his country's interest in attracting Qatari investments

Mia Thompson July 2, 2024 0