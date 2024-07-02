Ugandan President confirms his country's interest in attracting Qatari investments

January 20, 2024

Kampala, January 20 (QNA) – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of the Republic of Uganda stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation between his country and the State of Qatar.

This was stated by His Excellency the Ugandan President during his reception of His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Towar Al Kuwari, First Vice Chairman of Qatar Chamber, on the sidelines of the activities of the “East Africa Trade and Investment Forum” held in Kampala, Uganda.

His Excellency the Ugandan President stressed the importance of strengthening economic and trade relations between the two countries, affirming his country's interest in attracting Qatari investments.

In a related context, His Excellency Mr. Matia Kasaija, Ugandan Minister of Finance, met with Mr. Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Towar Al Kuwari, First Vice Chairman of Qatar Chamber.

During the meeting, ways to enhance cooperation between the private sector in both countries were reviewed, in addition to the investment opportunities available in Uganda.

It is worth noting that the East Africa Investment and Trade Forum was held on the sidelines of the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement and the G77 and China Summit.

Under the theme “Increasing Cooperation in Trade, Tourism and Investment for Shared Global Prosperity”, the forum aims to create opportunities in trade, tourism, investment and technology transfer.