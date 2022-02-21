Ugandan schools reopen after nearly two years of closure due to coronavirus

9 mins ago Mia Thompson

Uganda on Monday ended the world’s longest recorded school closure, ordering millions of students to return to classrooms after nearly two years without lessons due to the outbreak.

Nearly 15 million Ugandan students have not attended school since March 2020 when schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister John Muyingo has indicated that all students will resume their studies one year above the level they were at when the schools closed.

“All schools have put in place very strict protocols and operating procedures to ensure that children can return to school safely,” he told AFP.

However, children’s rights groups have criticized the decision to keep schools partially or completely closed for 83 weeks, the longest suspension recorded worldwide during the pandemic.

The NGO Save the Children notes that students will find it difficult to adapt and has warned that dropout rates may rise in the coming weeks.

Uganda has recorded 153,762 cases of Covid-19 and 3,339 deaths, according to the latest government data released on January 7.

str-np / txw / an / mar

More Stories

Fires in Corrientes: Valdes asked the US ambassador for help while the fire continues

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Citibanamex: the network is full of memes after the announcement of Citigroup

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Guatemala expects its economy to grow by 5% in 2021

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Nicaragua’s economy will grow from 5% to 7% in 2021, according to the Central Bank

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Trade between Latin America and China is growing at an unprecedented rate, and experts call for “caution”

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Brazil’s economic activity is growing again and exceeding the pre-epidemic level

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ugandan schools reopen after nearly two years of closure due to coronavirus

9 mins ago Mia Thompson

Netflix presents its first 100% controversial series on Rotten Tomatoes

10 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Indigenous languages ​​of Mexico, the theme of “afternoon science”: ultraviolet rays

11 mins ago Mia Thompson

Gladys Tejeda sets a new South American record at the Seville Marathon

12 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Steps on your mobile phone to tell you who is calling you

13 mins ago Leo Adkins