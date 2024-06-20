Ukraine and the European Union sign a security agreement – DW – 06/19/2024

The Ukrainian presidency announced today, Wednesday (06/19/2024), the completion of the text and the signing in the near future of the security guarantees agreement that it negotiated with Ukraine. European Union (European Union)Which will be added to the agreements that Kyiv It has already signed with 17 countries.

The Presidency of Ukraine indicated in a statement that Deputy Chief of Staff Igor Zovkva and Deputy Secretary General for Peace, Security and Defense of the European External Action Service Charles Fries held the last round of negotiations today.

Kiev said, “The Ukrainian negotiating teams and the European Union put the final touches on the text of the security agreement and agreed to sign it in the near future.”

The security agreement was finalized in line with the joint statement supporting it Ukrainewhich was agreed by the European Union, together with the G7 countries, in Vilnius in July 2023.

On June 13, the United States became the seventeenth country with which Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement. Similar agreements have already been signed with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland, Norway and Japan.

ee (efe, presidency of Ukraine)

