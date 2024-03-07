Venezuela and Bolivia re-strengthen bilateral relations

On September 20, 2023, President Nicolas Maduro Moros met with his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, to deepen agreements for the benefit of the two peoples.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Ivan Gil, and his Bolivian counterpart, Celinda Sosa, held a meeting in the Republic of Uganda, with the aim of reviewing and revitalizing bilateral relations, an initiative that was part of the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government. of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Third Southern Summit of the G77 + China.

It should be noted that Venezuela and Bolivia concluded agreements in April 2023, when the Third Joint Integration Committee was held between Venezuela and Bolivia, within the framework of bilateral cooperation, which focused on strengthening alliances in the fields of oil and gas, education, culture, air connectivity and mining. .

The Head of State affirmed: “We are a brotherly people, embraced by a deep history that is increasingly strengthened by the fraternal union and cooperation between our two peoples.”

