Video: A woman faints in front of her six-month-old pigeon Archie; Your reaction becomes viral

For years, this viral challenge has been used in social networks where people pretend to faint in front of their pets to see their reaction to the situation. However, most of the videos were shot of cats or dogs, so Archie’s reaction caused an uproar.

Mexico City, March 14 (however) – Canadian woman Faint fake In front of him mascot, Which is a file Paloma Six-month-old, to score and find out who reacted Se viral In social networks.

Ray Skylin, a 49-year-old woman from Ontario, Canada, Conducted the “experiment” in front of him Paloma Archie To upload the reaction to your account Tik Tok.

In the 50-second recording, Archie is shown as Skylin said he would pretend to die in front of his bird to see what he would do.

After a moment, the woman fell to the ground and the dove appeared puzzled by the scene from the table. Then he decided to approach his owner and did not stop looking at her in shock at what had happened.

In Archie’s reaction, Ray couldn’t contain her laughter and so commented that he was okay, reaching out to the beak so he could check it and thanked him for “the good work he did”.

“I’m fine, Archie.” Said the Canadian.

The TikTok video has already garnered over 400k views, 50,000 “likes” and nearly 2,000 comments.