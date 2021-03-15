Video: Tesla car door design foils burglary; Malik thanks Elon Musk

37 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The story caught Elon Musk’s attention, so the costs of repairing damage from the impact of the Striker Shell will be borne by the company.

United States, March 14th (RT). – Malik A. Tesla Model 3 He was able to escape from trying Armed robbery In Jacksonville, USA FloridaThanks to his country Car designThis prevented the criminal from opening the door and seizing it, according to what was reported by local media.

In the attempted assault photos recorded by the car’s cameras, the thief could be seen approaching the car, holding a pistol in hand, pointing at the driver, while he was waiting for a friend in the parking lot. However, due to the door handles overlapping the body, the body was unable to open it on the first attempt, giving the owner seconds to escape.

According to the victim, Draper Younes, the car was in “standby” mode, a function that allows it to remain stationary even while jogging until the accelerator pedal has been depressed, allowing him to quickly escape from the assailant.

During the escape, the criminal shot Yunus, but the bullet missed its target, and instead collided between the front and rear doors on the driver’s side, leaving a gap in the car’s body.

“Very grateful to be alive. Thanks Elon Musk, your car did a lot to save my life […] Yunus wrote on Twitter.

In the same way, the victim launched a fundraising campaign through GoFoundMe, through which he seeks to raise $ 50,000 to promote programs to remove minors from the streets and prevent them from engaging in criminal activities, as well as provide rewards for those who provide information that led to the arrest of the criminal who remains free.

This content is published by SINEMBARGO with the express authority of RT. See the original here. Reproduction is forbidden.

