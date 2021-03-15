A historic storm hits the western United States





a Winter storm classification “Historical” Because of the amount of snow it leaves, it hits states The Rocky Mountains and the Great Northern Plains, Causing road and airport closures and affecting an estimated 30 million people in the United States.

at Colorado and Wyoming, The two countries with the greatest impact from snowfall, few 25 cm of snow Accumulated at the end of the day in urban areas and doubled in close proximity to the mountains, with an unprecedented probability of 65 cm in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

As the hours pass, the low pressure system coming from the west will continue to collide east of the Rocky Mountains with the high pressure system and moist air coming from the south (Gulf of Mexico), so the storm Will intensify and expandThe National Weather Service (NWS, in English) said in a statement today.

Therefore, while in Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and South Dakota “will accumulate heavy snow and increase winds”, in eastern Colorado and Nebraska, and in the Kansas and Oklahoma sectors among other areas, it can be seen. Thunderstorms, hailstorms and hurricanesTwo of them actually took place this Saturday in Texas.

Colorado and Wyoming closed Interstate 25 (which runs through those states from north to south), as well as Interstate 70 (Colorado) and Interstate 80 and 90 (Wyoming), which run east to west.

During the day, there will be temporary reopening operations in certain sections of the road to avoid being stranded by motorists on those roads.

Thousands of flights were canceled due to the storm

Meanwhile, Denver International Airport, the largest air terminal in the area, About two thousand flights canceledNot because of the difficulties of continuing operations (the airport is ready to respond to these storms), but because of the difficulties that personnel (including pilots) face in getting to the venue.

When the “dangerous” storm reaches its maximum this afternoon, it will stretch the region between the Mississippi River in the east and the Rocky Mountains in the west, putting “lives and property at risk”, according to Alex Sosnowski, chief meteorologist at AccuWeather.

Although no deceased has had to mourn yet, the storm is expected to cause Heavy losses due to the death of livestock In Wyoming, and what Destroy entire cropsS in eastern Colorado and parts of Kansas and Nebraska.

“It took some time for the storm to arrive yesterday, Saturday, and although it arrived a bit late than expected, today it is more severe and will stay with us for a longer time than we originally expected,” said Shoshana Low, executive director of the Colorado Department. Transport (CDOT), in prepared data.

“We ask motorists not to neglect,” he added. “The conditions today are worse than they were yesterday,” including poor visibility, freezing roads, and the accumulation of snow.

According to PowerOutage.us, due to tree fall and other conditions caused by snow, about 33,000 people in northern Colorado and another 2,250 people are in southern Wyoming. They lack electricity This Sunday.

However, the worst seems to be yet to come.

“Tonight, when it gets dark, the cold starts, and more snow gets stuck in the roads,” said John Lormi, chief of operations at CDOT.

