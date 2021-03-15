Heyer and Hector Martinez go from hate to love

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Or at least they went from rejection into close friendship. It so happened that Martíne, who was the manager of the first generation of La Academia, saw the singer’s audition and thought that he was a very arrogant young man because Yahr was already singing in some bars in Tijuana and had sent a demo to a record company. Time showed that Yah’s push was stronger than the director’s suspicion that he did not want to join him.

Tanita, can you help? To Isbo

And speaking of the former students, it turns out Toñita has a new musical godson. The singer from Tantoyuca decided to support Isbo, who left the academy like her but so far did not have enough projection and his fame is focused more on his muscular body (which he himself usually shows on social networks). So Tanita accompanies him to various events, but the problem, as they tell us, is that the conversation is the same, he not only praises Espoo’s voice, but also praises her.

Why Dua Lipa If We Had Nacaranda

The UK will have a Dua Lipa but the Mexicans will have Nacaranda which is a trendsetter. Why? Since the character Consuelo Duval played was innovative for its time, because in Dua Lipa’s latest look, some people (including Consuelo herself) saw some inspiration in classic Nacaranda outfits. Who is the best?

More Stories

A historic storm hits the western United States

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Video: Tesla car door design foils burglary; Malik thanks Elon Musk

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Video: A woman faints in front of her six-month-old pigeon Archie; Your reaction becomes viral

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

After 40 years, they recovered the remains of accident victims in the Andes Mountains

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

They found a mountain of gold in Africa – Uno TV

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Bolivia. Former President Janine Anez was transferred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in La Paz

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The vaccine and the relationship between Mexico and the United States – an information symbol

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The World Health Organization issues an alert for an increase in Coronavirus cases in Europe – Europe – globally

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

The baseball academies of Puerto Rico will play their national championships

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Heyer and Hector Martinez go from hate to love

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Alan MacDonald, The Man Who Didn’t Want The Challenger To Take Off | Science

5 hours ago Mia Thompson