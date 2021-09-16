Video: An 11-year-old boy escapes from a shark on a Florida beach

In a video posted to YouTube, the young man is seen about 30 meters from the shore as attendees start yelling at him, warning him of the shark’s presence to get out of the water as soon as possible.

by Alejandro Faria

United States, September 15 (La Opinion).– A 11-year-old boy surfer I managed to swim away from a shark Saturday at the beach Satellite Beach, Florida. That afternoon Gnarly Charley Surfing Championship, which had to be stopped due to the presence of sharks near the shore.

The moment was captured in a video that the channel later posted Islands and highlands Where the ability of a minor can be estimated.

The most impressive thing about the video is that the unnamed young man, Stay calm and swim nonstop Even a few meters from the shore, where a wave formed and quickly approached him towards the sand, where many people were waiting for him.

“Let’s go! Come on!” they shouted at him from the beach while filming.

Fortunately, no one was hurt that day by sharks.

As mentioned Miami HeraldThis young man was the winner of a competition that resumed moments after seeing these marine animals on a Florida beach.

