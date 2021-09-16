Video: An 11-year-old boy escapes from a shark on a Florida beach

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

In a video posted to YouTube, the young man is seen about 30 meters from the shore as attendees start yelling at him, warning him of the shark’s presence to get out of the water as soon as possible.

by Alejandro Faria

United States, September 15 (La Opinion).– A 11-year-old boy surfer I managed to swim away from a shark Saturday at the beach Satellite Beach, Florida. That afternoon Gnarly Charley Surfing Championship, which had to be stopped due to the presence of sharks near the shore.

The moment was captured in a video that the channel later posted Islands and highlands Where the ability of a minor can be estimated.

The most impressive thing about the video is that the unnamed young man, Stay calm and swim nonstop Even a few meters from the shore, where a wave formed and quickly approached him towards the sand, where many people were waiting for him.

“Let’s go! Come on!” they shouted at him from the beach while filming.

Fortunately, no one was hurt that day by sharks.

As mentioned Miami HeraldThis young man was the winner of a competition that resumed moments after seeing these marine animals on a Florida beach.

This content is published by SINEMBARGO with an express representation of opinion. See the original here. Reproduction is prohibited.

More Stories

Argentina’s president’s government is broken; Five ministers resign

10 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Dog rides a cock and spreads the video on TikTok

18 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Retirement at 50: who can get it and how to apply for a pension

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

California ratifies Democratic Governor – El Financiero

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Why does California vote to see if the governor has been removed from office?

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Covid virus antibodies fall within four months after vaccination: study

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The flag illuminates the capital of the Holy Kingdom again

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

The document reveals the presence of Gustavo Quinteros in the position of DT for the national team, it was requested to rent oxygen tubes to players who arrived without adapting to the height of Quito | football | Sports

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Video: An 11-year-old boy escapes from a shark on a Florida beach

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A Pokémon Unite gift for over 9 million downloads on Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

The euro fell on the US retail sales figures

2 hours ago Mia Thompson