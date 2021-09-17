When will the epidemic end? This is what the World Health Organization says

The COVID-19 The vaccination process continues by and with the Federal Government. Although there are still many sectors of the population to receive some doses, the dates and locations in Mexico City (CDMX) and within the Republic of Mexico are updated every week so that people can get vaccinated.

The Director of the Department of Public Health, Environment and Climate Change at the World Health Organization, Maria Neira, mentioned the estimated date of breakthrough of the epidemic.

The specialist added that one of the essential parts of controlling the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic is vaccination in various countries of the world.

The same preventive measures against #covid19 It is effective for a variable 🦠 Mu or any other type. Wash your hands frequently

✅ Use a mask

✅ Maintain physical distancing

✅ Avoid enclosed spaces and crowds

✅ Get vaccinated when it’s your turn pic.twitter.com/7VdGw93jFk – Pan American Health Organization / WHO Mexico (OPSOMSMexico) September 16, 2021

When will the COVID-19 pandemic end, according to the World Health Organization?

According to Maria Neira, the pandemic could end in March 2022 as long as countries with low vaccine coverage can be immunized.

“Two years is the period we have set for ourselves and it will certainly be a reasonable period. If we are vaccinated as quickly as we have so far, we can see, even earlier, the way out of this massive situation.”, the doctor stated to the Spanish radio station RAC1.

Similarly, the doctor mentioned that the limited availability of vaccines in some countries of the world is worrying, and made a call where we all have to “move forward”.