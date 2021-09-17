This is the “only solution” that Bill Gates sees to end the Covid pandemic

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, in 2020, pole Bill Gates He has emerged as a controversial figure due to his predictions about what will happen to the virus.

Most of the world has started the race to get Immunization through vaccinations Which, according to German virologist Christian Drosten, is the best alternative for achieving long-term immunity. However, it is not known when this could happen.

As for the Microsoft founder, he said in a report published by the Gates Foundation, he and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates, that “the end is not yet come.”

One of the richest men in the world wrote: “The only real solution to this problem is to have factories that can produce enough doses of vaccines for everyone in 100 days. It is possible.”

Your expectations seem a bit far from reality. Recently, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the World Health Organization (WHO), said that implementation of vaccines in Africa has been difficult and that they have completed only 2% of the doses given.

Gates acknowledges that the most vulnerable are hardest hit by this situation. “They’re probably the slowest to recover,” she admitted. Its report indicates that 31 million people have fallen into extreme poverty. For its part, the employment of women worldwide is expected to remain 13 million jobs below the 2019 level.

Their analysis admits it economic recovery In different countries it happened in an “unequal” way. Sub-Saharan Africa, Central Asia, the Middle East and Latin America will be the regions that have seen the most recent recovery.

So, you predict that in 2030, 700 million people will be drowning in it extreme poverty. This, in turn, has an impact on the education gap that is larger than ever.

The report acknowledges that vaccines save lives. The development of multiple high-quality vaccines in less than a year is also unprecedented, with other diseases taking 10 to 15 years to prepare.

Gates and Melinda advocate the management and production of vaccines to move away from the focus in high-income countries and towards countries with lower incomes.

For her part, Director of the Department of Public Health, Environment and Climate Change at the World Health Organization, Maria Neira, told the Spanish radio station “RAC1”. health crisis It can be controlled in March 2022, as long as immunization of countries with low vaccine coverage is achieved.

