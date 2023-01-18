What are black holes and why are they important – El Sol de Tampico

Almost everyone talks about them, they are an equally recurring topic in the field of science like entertainment, even, The first pictures that proved their existence They roared around the world making headlines, but, What are black holes and why are they important?

What are black holes? Definition and classification

according to git Science from the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA, for its English acronym), a black hole It is an orb It has a great gravitational force, whichcatchThe matter and radiation of the universe, including light.

for “step away“From a black hole, the energy concentrated in it must exceed the speed of light, a phenomenon that, in theory, is impossible to achieve.

the scientific community Black holes are classified into two types: Star cluster holes and supermassive black holes. Some experts point to the existence of a third category: Medium block holes.

stellar cluster holes They can be found throughout the universe, and range in mass from three to twelve times that of our sun. And its creation is the result of the collapse of a star Its nucleus is three times the solar mass of the Milky Way. When a star goes supernova, its explosion produces a black hole.

Origin Huge holes Going back to the very beginnings of the universe, they are believed to have inhabited the centers of the largest galaxies, including our own, for more than 13 billion years. It ranges in size from 100,000 to billions of sun masses.

the Intermediate mass black holes It is believed to be between 100 and 10,000 times larger than the Sun. Regardless of their classification, these celestial bodies have the potential to increase in size “attracting” All kinds of matter and radiation suspended around it, including other black holes.

Why are they so important? A bit of history

the Container considered it black holes They are celestial bodies that have not yet been explored, which can provide more information about the origin, shape, evolution and expansion of the universe.

Between 1915 and 1916, Albert Einstein published his theory of relativity, Where he revealed, among other topics, the possibility of finding black holes in the universe. In 1965, Robert Penrose mathematically proved the existence of these celestial bodies.

In 2015, the LIGO Observatory in Washington and Louisiana detected an event that occurred 1.3 billion years ago, named GW150914, Where are two black holes “Dance” So you dissolve into yourself.

in 2019, Event Horizon Telescope It captured thousands of radio waves to create an image of the black hole found in the galaxy M87, which is the size of our solar system.

in 2020, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Penrose was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for his realistic demonstration of this phenomenon. The award was also presented to Genzel and Guez, Two scientists have discovered a supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way.

then, What are black holes and why are they important? Answers: They are celestial bodies that have a great gravitational force, namely “suck and swallow” Every substance and radiation within its reach. Researching its nature provides important information for understanding the essence of the universe.