Antara Wellness 2023: The best place to start the year

If you want to start the year with the best, we recommend that you visit AntaraA space that in addition to being the preferred shopping destination par excellence for urban dwellers, also strives to offer the best wellness experiences for your physical and mental health.

Contrary to what many people think, the beginning of the year is not as easy as it seems, as with it comes making important decisions, setting new goals, personal and professional challenges, and the pressure of committing to everything. This of course affects the way we feel, act, think and interact with others and ourselves every day. Therefore, it is important to maintain a balance between our mental health, our physical well-being, and our social relationships.

As a well-rounded lover of exercise, health, beauty and well-being, we know that it is essential for you to discover new places that always offer you something beyond what you are looking for. That’s why and because we know you want to start 2023 putting your best foot forward, we want to recommend wellness experiences for you. Antara.

The first plus of this business destination is its location, as it is located in one of the most central areas of the city (Polanco), so it doesn’t matter if you go from home, work or school, getting there will always be easy .. Second, we will explain it to you below.

Antara Wellness 2023

Free wellness activities.Courtesy Antara

Although people come to this space to distract themselves and have a good time in the company of their favorite people, the idea now is for people to also go to rest, to give themselves that space and allow themselves to reconnect with their inner selves through activities that lead them to renew themselves from within to the outside.

If what you are looking for this year is to make some changes in your activities and live a healthier, more energetic and conscious life, Antara It’s the perfect place. Every weekend during January and February 2023 you can find yoga and meditation classes, Cycling, among other activities you can do is exercise, meditation and being active for a healthier, fuller and more balanced lifestyle. Best of all, these activities are completely free.