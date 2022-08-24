What are the six limits you must set to maintain your mental health

Well-being – 6 limits you must enforce to maintain your mental health

Concept “healthIn general it consists of two aspects: Mental and physical health. However, he pays a lot of attention to the body above mind _ mind. This means that they take care of their diet and exercise and are updated with medical advice, but themselves are not in ‘good shape’. Thus, the repercussions are organic in many cases. Anyway, there 6 limits that must be imposed in order to preserve mental health.

Who has not felt physically tired at some point? Cumbersome, to put the word into common use. If it is physical, the best recommendation is to rest, lie down and spend some time as the body is replenished with energy. Now, when the mind is exhausted, the mechanisms are not entirely clear. What’s more, even how we got to this state can be confusing to many.

In order to erect barriers and not reach this state, limits can be imposed that allow mental health care such as physical health. Like most things in life, it all starts with you. He is listening to himself. It is from this place that these barriers must be imposed in this way The “external” does not affect us in our emotions and results in negative feelings.

In order to erect barriers and not reach this state, limits can be imposed that allow mental health care as it is physical / (Getty Images)

“ our Psychological health and the border Which we put on ourselves are closely related . In general, the more clearly defined our boundaries, the more psychologically peaceful we will feel.” Nawal Mustafa, an expert in mental health and cognitive neuroscience, reassured Dr gq . magazine. Similarly, the expert emphasized that “ Boundaries are a way of meeting our needs, setting realistic expectations, and teaching others how to treat us “.

He even warned that they are “a form of self-care and self-love that allows us to protect our energy and mental health,” for which “we learn to set limits, and the first step is to recognize the moments when one feels overwhelmed or mentally exhausted.” “Identify the moments when you need more space, time, or self-esteem,” Mustafa added.

Boundaries are not only limited to our places, but also to our person / Credit: Getty

physical boundaries

Although it may be obvious, the setting Physical boundaries are necessary To maintain our mental health. But it is not only personal space, But also for everyone The places that belong to us. That is, decide in advance whether you are going to refuse someone, for example, to enter your room; Or they are approaching without your permission. All of these intrusions or behaviors can become emotionally charged.

To stop this behavior, simple clarifications that may not necessarily be aggressive can be used. “I don’t like being touched without my permission, can you stop doing that? I don’t feel like going out tonight, but thanks for showing up or I’d like you to leave me alone” are some of the phrases that can help you create that barrier.

Emotional boundaries are just as important as physical ones / Credit: Getty

emotional boundaries

In this case, in the same way as with physical boundaries, it is possible to create emotional barriers. The best way to do this is by saying Needalthough it should be clear shape To avoid confusion or that “others” have offended.

For example, when a friend or family member decides to take you to a psychiatrist (with no ill intentions) or talks to you about a topic that makes you uncomfortable and you don’t want to, You can clarify this to prevent this from affecting your mental health. Some phrases you can use are: “I don’t want to talk about this right now, I’d love to help you, but I have a lot of my own problems right now,” she said.

Communication can be aggressive, intrusive or manipulative, showing how you feel will help your mental health / Credit: Getty

Communication limits

One way to put a file roadblock On the Telecommunications he is to avoidExactly, they address you somehow aggressive or frightening. These limits are related to the way the interviewer deals with you. This is why the best recommendation is: Turn off any tone of voice, gestures, words, looks, or general body language that makes you feel aggressive, intrusive, or even manipulative.

When you realize you can border crossing From controversy to aggression, Point it at without losing control of the connection. Express yourself as an equal and tell him that he lets himself get carried away by emotions. For example, you can clearly tell your interlocutor: “Please don’t talk to me like that or I don’t feel like talking about this.”

You should define what your mental limits are, to process discussions without getting caught in arguments / Credit: Getty

mental limits

When you select a file mental limitsHaving this clear side will allow you to feel sure About what you analyze. You’ll even notice it It is not necessary to express an opinion like others. , as long as it refers to discussions, not disputes. But that’s not all, bookmark those mental barriers It will make other people accept you better exclusivity s opinionsAnd the without Reach judge you.

In the event that you feel that you can bypass these barriers, the expert recommended as an exercise to explain the situation to the interlocutor in simple terms. “It’s okay if we don’t agree or respect your opinion, even if I don’t agree with you,” can be valid arguments for others to abandon their behavior.

Your time is precious, make some for yourself / Photography: Klaus-Dietmar Gabert / dpa

time limits

Nothing is more important than weatherwhich – which limited resource that we all have deadly And that, which is very important, is that you get paid for it when you work. Behind this economic aspect, the truth is Your time is for you It is so necessary Keep some to yourself. many times, Spending time away from yourself to friends, acquaintances, or family will only frustrate or drain you mentally.

Once you can set that limit and understand the importance of your time, you will be able to place this barrier on the rest of humanity, even your loved ones. One way to warn him, for example, is to say: “Next time, can you tell me if you know you’ll be late? o I’m sorry, but I can’t help you today, I have work or we can call each other, but I only have 15 minutes” .

To prevent the relationship from being toxic, pre-determine how you want it or allow yourself to be treated / (Getty Images)

The limits of relationships

In this aspect, it is very important to determine How you want or allow others to treat you. Although it may sound similar to the above, When there is a relationship it is very difficult to put an end to what is bothering our mental health . Once again, the Telecommunications he is Necessary to enforce this barrier.

For example, some questions you can use, according to the expert, are: “I need a few minutes to calm down, or can you express what you want clearly? Or I don’t like you telling my private life to other people.”

