What is “cash stuffing,” a popular savings method on TikTok and why are Gen Z doing it with cash?

Cash stuffing, also known as Envelope method Or “stuffing money” has gained popularity among young people, especially on platforms like TikTok. This technology is based on Budget and fund allocation Cash in different envelopes, Each is for a specific category of expenses, such as food, transportation, entertainment, and more.

For many young Mexicans, already-known challenges such as low income, lack of job opportunities, and high costs of living make saving more difficult. According to him Inijithe average labor income of young people between 15 and 29 years old that it $4836 pesos per monthThis is an insufficient number to cover basic needs.

You may be interested in: What is the 'Human Pendulum' Challenge on TikTok and why are they considered risky?

Moreover, the burden of student debt burdens many young people, limiting their ability to save and invest, just as rising housing, transportation, and food prices reduce the savings margin.