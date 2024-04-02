Latin American countries that searched the most for Lawless – Kodasai

Cedric Manwaring April 2, 2024
Latin American countries that searched the most for Lawless – Kodasai

Today we meet again to review data Google Trends, a tool that reviews search trends among users around the world. These numbers reflect the interest in research on the part of Internet users. It measures the number of searches involving the term in question that were performed during a given period, and then analyzes that data to assimilate and present it.

Today we will review the results of the popularity of the term “Lawless“, recorded from January 1 to December 31, 2023, i.e. the entire previous year. First of all, we can note that the total searches for “Lolis” did not drop below 50 percent during the entire period in question.

But what concerns us, of course, is the following question: Which Latin American countries had the highest search volume for “Lolis”?The data provides us with the following results:

  • Bolivia (the first); Cuba (the second); Nicaragua (the third); Savior (the fourth) ; Paraguay (Fifth) ; Honduras (VI) ; Guatemala (VII); Mexico (VIII); Peru (ix); Costa Rica (The tenth) ; Ecuador (eleventh); Venezuela (twelveth); Panama (Thirteenth); dominican republic (fourteenth); Chili pepper (15); Argentina (sixteen); Uruguay (seventeenth); Colombia (eighteen); Puerto Rico (nineteenth); Spain (twentieth).

In this case, it is important to note that “Lolis” is a more general term in Spanish than in any other language, which is why all Latin American countries occupy the top positions on the list. It is a very specific series of results on this occasion, because we are really looking at a list that only takes into account Latin America.

By the way, if you want to expand these results, Google Trends also shows us searches related to this periodThese results may certainly surprise you. We can even see the address “Shoujo Ramune“On the list, there's one you're sure you know or have heard of.

fountain: Google Trends

