“Havana Syndrome”: The new study links Russia to the disease affecting American diplomats (Cuba responds with rejection)

Cedric Manwaring April 2, 2024 0
“Havana Syndrome”: The new study links Russia to the disease affecting American diplomats (Cuba responds with rejection)

Image source, Getty Images

caption,

The first reported cases were of diplomats working at the US Embassy in Havana.

  • author, James Fitzgerald
  • Role, BBC News

A mysterious illness that has afflicted American diplomats in recent years may be linked to a Russian intelligence unit.

People with Havana syndrome can be attacked all over the world Russian sonic weaponsrefers to a joint media investigation The insider, Der Spiegel And 60 minutes From the American CBS channel.

Employees affected by this disease, including company employees The White House, the CIA, and the FBIHe complains of dizziness, headache, difficulty concentrating, and a loud, painful sound in his ears.

Governments Cuba And Russia They deny these accusations. The authorities in Havana confirm that the disease does not exist.

More Stories

5 benefits of owning a dachshund that little is known about

5 benefits of owning a dachshund that little is known about

Cedric Manwaring April 1, 2024 0
After fighting Salinas with Legos, Amlo now faces Miley in the ring WWE style

After fighting Salinas with Legos, Amlo now faces Miley in the ring WWE style

Cedric Manwaring March 31, 2024 0
The largest solar storm in history was more powerful than previously thought

The largest solar storm in history was more powerful than previously thought

Cedric Manwaring March 30, 2024 0
Father Adam Kutas reveals when the Three Days of Darkness will be in 2024

Father Adam Kutas reveals when the Three Days of Darkness will be in 2024

Cedric Manwaring March 29, 2024 0
The body of a Mexican man was found after a bridge collapsed in Baltimore

The body of a Mexican man was found after a bridge collapsed in Baltimore

Cedric Manwaring March 28, 2024 0
A candidate registered at the last minute who will face Maduro

A candidate registered at the last minute who will face Maduro

Cedric Manwaring March 27, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

“Havana Syndrome”: The new study links Russia to the disease affecting American diplomats (Cuba responds with rejection)

“Havana Syndrome”: The new study links Russia to the disease affecting American diplomats (Cuba responds with rejection)

Cedric Manwaring April 2, 2024 0
5 benefits of owning a dachshund that little is known about

5 benefits of owning a dachshund that little is known about

Cedric Manwaring April 1, 2024 0
After fighting Salinas with Legos, Amlo now faces Miley in the ring WWE style

After fighting Salinas with Legos, Amlo now faces Miley in the ring WWE style

Cedric Manwaring March 31, 2024 0
Bichito defended the 30% increase to lawmakers, saying: “Do you want us to be Uganda?”

Bichito defended the 30% increase to lawmakers, saying: “Do you want us to be Uganda?”

Mia Thompson March 31, 2024 0
Economic development – definition and meaning

Economic development – definition and meaning

Mia Thompson March 30, 2024 0