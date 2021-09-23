What is the only word in Spanish that can be said but not written?

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

The Spanish It is one of the Languages More complex for endless learning Lyrics which it has, in addition to its complications meanings which has. Although we, the speakers, have the advantage of understanding the entire language, the truth is that often there are some other words that we do not normally understand.

In recent days, through social networks, a Spanish word Between people: You can say, but don’t write. Although it may not seem real, the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) and the Fundación del Español Urgente (Fundéu) have recognized this unique case in our orthography.

Most likely all this time you have misspelled it. So, here we are sharing What is a Spanish word that can be pronounced but not written; Take note.

The only word in Spanish that can be said, but can’t be written

It is neither more nor less than a word.a discount“Who did leave: I definitely used it then what’s the problem?. According to Fundéu, this There should be a dash and a double il (ll). Also, the correct way to write it isareaLikewise, the word must be joined so that it is not pronounced as ‘salle’ once it is pronounced: this would completely change its meaning.

according to text That endorses Fundéu’s position, the word can’t be written since 2010 The language academies denied the validity of using the text Without providing alternatives: any It can be pronounced, but it cannot be written.

According to the site Spanish WeeklinguaThis decision was a reason for ridicule and criticism, as an exception was introduced in the orthography system that does not exist in other languages.

More Stories

School districts warned EP about the TikTok challenge

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Global Covid-19 cases are declining for the second week in a row

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Argentina: In October, the use of face masks outdoors is no longer mandatory

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Lava from Cumbre Vieja volcano consumes the pond of the Canary Islands

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Alzheimer’s disease is the new epidemic of the twenty-first century, so how do we delay its onset?

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States will require a certificate of vaccination to be able to travel

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

It’s time to be a part of FesTIC

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Disappeared Ugandan athlete admitted he ran away for a better life :: La Prensa de Lara

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | Does hotel symbol with heart mean | love hotel | Meaning | emojipedia | Smartphone | Applications | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

What is the only word in Spanish that can be said but not written?

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

AMLO. A call to end the hegemony of the United States in Latin America

1 hour ago Leland Griffith