What is the difference between the two?

According to the latest statistics from the Global Volcanism Program of Smithsonian The United States has about 1,356 active volcanoes in the world, of which 50 are currently erupting. Then we will tell you what is the difference between lava and magma.

magma It is the name given to molten rock within the Earth or other planets. It consists of a mixture of liquids, volatile and solid substances. When cooled, the components crystallize and form igneous rocks, of which there are two types:

plutonic

They form when magma crystallizes inside the Earth.

obscene or intrusive

It is formed when magma rises to the surface, and here is when the substance melts and is called as Lava, Which forms upon cooling the type of intrusive or intrusive rock.

This means that a file Lava At first it is magmathat reached the surface during its ascent through the Earth’s crust. And when it comes out, the lava typically reaches temperatures between 850°C and 1200°C. Instead, the magma slowly cooled to great depths.

Important to lava experiences:

Atmospheric pressures that cause it to lose the gases it contains during its ascent.

Environmental temperatures responsible for rapid cooling. The most obvious difference between the two is that the rock was formed from magma (Aquifers) have crystals that can be seen with the naked eye, while a rock was formed from them Lava It has crystals that cannot be seen with the naked eye.

The Lava It has a high level of viscosity, about 100,000 times more than water, and can travel long distances before it cools and hardens. Upon solidification, this is when igneous rocks form.