What Life Is Like In 5 Of The World's Friendliest Countries (And There Are 2 In Latin America)

Lindsay Galloway

BBC Travel

February 28, 2017

Image source, Getty Images Caption, According to some immigrants, “Colombia makes you feel at home very quickly.”

For many immigrants, making new friends can often ease the daunting task of adjusting to a new country.

But some countries are more hospitable than others. Partly for cultural reasons, and partly because their people are willing and able to understand you in your language and teach you theirs.

To help determine Where you can adapt fasterInterNations recently conducted its annual survey, which surveyed 14,000 expats from 191 countries, asking them questions such as how easy it was to settle into their destination country or how easy it was to make friends.

These are the top five places in InterNations' ranking of the most immigration-friendly countries.

Uganda

According to this survey, Uganda is the friendliest country in the world.. It scored 56% in the “General Hospitality” category (global average was 26%).

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Uganda scores highly for its hospitality.

That's what Charlotte Beauvoisin, a British woman living in Kampala, the Ugandan capital, says. Hospitality is an essential part of this country's culture..

Nadia Mileva from Bulgaria agrees. “This is a country that has a lot to offer, from stunning landscapes to fancy bars and restaurants.”

The flip side of this coin is that Uganda suffers from occasional power outages, environmental pollution, and infrastructure that contributes to massive traffic congestion on the roads.

but, “Most visitors love this country.; “A lot of people decide to stay here,” says Beauvoisin.

Most expatriates live in Kampala, where it is very common to find people speaking English and there are international restaurants. There are no exclusive Ugandan or expatriate neighbourhoods in the city.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Many migrants live in Kampala, where English is widely spoken.

In general, the cost of food and salaries is acceptable, so that expatriates can maintain a high standard of living in this African country.

Costa Rica

This Central American country stands out in all categories of this survey as a country where It is very easy to settle.

89% of expats feel satisfied with the general sense of hospitality enjoyed by locals, while 79% say they feel “at home”.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Costa Rica's beaches attract many foreigners.

Both foreigners and citizens form a community. Defines with the feeling of “Pura Vida”, Which includes one of the most common expressions in Costa Rica.

“The idea of ​​living a ‘pure life’ is the promise of this land, something that all those who are tired of the hustle and bustle want,” says Diana Stobo, a hostel owner in the country.

“People share the same goal. It is difficult to excel financially, so most find peace and harmony in what they have. No sweat, no worries, no problems..Pure life”.

The majority of retired expatriates tend to reside in beach areas such as Guanacaste, Jaco and Manuel Antonio, in the country's center-west.

For their part, professionals love living in the Central Valley, near the capital San Jose.

Santa Ana and Escazu (8 km from San Jose) are very popular with Americans and Europeans.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, “Pura Vida” is the phrase that defines Costa Ricans.

The cost of living has risen in the past ten years, and In some places a cup of coffee can be as expensive as it is in London.

However, as with most countries, if you know where to look and want to stay on a modest budget, you will find plenty of places to eat and shop at reasonable prices.

Colombia

For many foreigners, Colombia quickly makes you feel at home.

“Colombians are people who are eager to show their country to visitors in a positive way; We are Receptive and hospitableComments by Anne Marie Zwerg Villegas, a US citizen and resident of Bogotá.

“Colombia is one of the countries with the lowest percentage of foreign-born population in the world, so we are new. The locals think we are tourists. They treat us like tourists.”

The majority of expatriates live in the country's capital, Bogota, which has a population of eight million.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Colombians are very welcoming to newcomers.

despite of Traffic is 'horrific'According to Zwerg-Villegas, it’s worth it because he lives close to his office. Most professionals settle in areas like Chico, Rosales, Usaquen and Cedritos, where you’ll find modern shopping malls, restaurants serving a variety of ethnic cuisines, and social and sports clubs.

Younger and more adventurous people might consider living in areas south of the city, such as Teusaquillo or Soledad, where craft breweries and cheap nightclubs abound.

Since Colombia is an agricultural country, you can find Fresh fruits and vegetables all year round at very reasonable prices.On the other hand, services are economical.

Sultanate of Oman

This is it One of the sunniest countries in the worldand its people reflect this warmth. A culture of hospitality rooted in faith generates a frank openness to visitors.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, The warmth of the people of Oman matches the climate.

“Traditionally, Omanis are very hospitable to foreigners. Given their strong Islamic background and beliefs, They are passionate about helping their neighbors. Or for those who need it. “They can easily invite a stranger over for coffee or dates to their home,” says Nicole Brewer, who lives in Nizwa, 160 kilometres from the capital Muscat.

The country is known for outdoor lifestyle And adventures with good weather and camping areas.

“I wouldn’t move to Oman because of the city life,” warns Rebecca Mayston, a New Zealander now based in Muscat.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Good weather conditions allow for many outdoor activities in Oman.

The capital has more bars and restaurants than any other city in the country, and Mayston says many of his foreign friends who live here come on weekends to enjoy the clubs.

Although the cost of living has become more expensive, It remains one of the most economically affordable countries in the Middle East. alsoHe laughs

Filipino

This island nation has become a preferred location for many multinational companies that have opened offices there, resulting in a large population of expatriates from all over the world.

currently, Residents of 159 countries do not need a visa.two To enter the Philippines. he English is the dominant language. The residents are very excited to welcome visitors.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, The Filipino lifestyle is one of the attractions for visitors to this country.

“Filipinos They are very open and helpful people.“It makes a foreigner feel like a part of the place,” says Eleanor Webley, who lives in the capital, Manila.

There is a culture of celebrations.Which represents many opportunities to make new friends.

Although many foreigners live in Manila, there are also those looking to settle near the country's beautiful beaches.

Tagaytay, located 74 kilometers south of the capital, is a popular island for those who want to enjoy the sea and stay connected to the cities through public transportation.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, There are many opportunities to make friends in the Philippines.

The Philippines has 7,100 islands, and foreigners love the tropical lifestyle of this country, but if you prefer city life, you can stay in business areas like Makati and Ortigas Center in Manila, or in Cebu, the country's second city, which is located on one of the central islands.