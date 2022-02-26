Zelensky and Putin discuss place and time of talks: Ukraine spokesperson

17 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The president’s spokesman, Volodymyr Zelensky, said Ukraine and Russia were discussing when and where the talks would take place.

“Ukraine was and remains ready to talk about a ceasefire and peace,” spokesman Sergei Nikiforov added on his Facebook account.

The Ukrainian official added that the earlier negotiations began, the greater the chance of restoring normal life.

Earlier this Friday, the Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that he is ready to send a delegation to Belarus To participate in negotiations with the Ukrainian side in Minsk.

As is known, today Ukrainian President Zelensky expressed his readiness to deal with the neutral status of Ukraine. Initially, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, declared that the aim of the operation was to help the republics Luhansk and Donetsk, among other things, through the disarmament and disarmament of Ukraine. And that’s actually It is an integral part of the neutral situationIn the words of Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov stressed that Putin is ready to send a Russian delegation to Minsk at the level of representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the administration of the President to conduct negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation. (Reuters)

