Xi Jinping told Putin he respects Russia’s actions in the Ukraine crisis

During a conversation between the two leaders, the Russian President indicated that he is ready to send a delegation to negotiate with Kiev in Minsk.

The presidents of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, had a phone conversation on Friday during which they discussed the Ukraine crisis.

“The President of Russia informed the President of China in detail about the reasons for his decision to recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and to carry out a special military operation aimed at protecting the civilian population from genocide and ensuring their demilitarization and disarmament of the Ukrainian state,” the Kremlin statement on the matter said.

Similarly, Putin indicated his willingness to send a delegation to negotiate with Kiev in Minsk.

In response, Xi stressed that he respects Russia’s actions in the crisis in the neighboring country. In general, the conversation had a “constructive and friendly” character and showed the congruence of the two countries’ positions on the main issues on the international agenda, says the Kremlin.

