Zodiac killer: Investigators confirm that criminal media have already been identified

A group of independent researchers called The Case Breakers claims to have identified the mystery “Zodiac Killer”, Whose At least five crimes were attributed to him in California, which occurred between 1968 and 1969.

The Case Breakers released a statement saying, based on new forensic and physical evidence, that they believe the “Zodiac Killer” He was Gary Francis Post, who died in 2018.

The group of investigators consists of 40 police officers and former detectives, who are investigating the case of the killer, one of the most prominent in the United States.

Despite the investigation team’s claims, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) confirmed to CNN that There is still an open investigation.

“Zodiaco”, one of the most medically active serial killers in the United States

The “Zodiac Killer”, who was never captured, has gained notoriety Writing letters to the police and local media boasting about crimes, Even after several years.

This thread claimed to have killed 37 people. The case became media, with “Zodiac Killer” taking the nickname, writing letters in Morse code and in Greek, and including bloodstained clothing as evidence of the crimes.

In 2007, the case was made into a movie “Horoscope”Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr.

