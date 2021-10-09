Halsey is walking around New York City in a gorgeous black dress

Halsey through his social networks Photo: Instargam / @iamhalsey

Yesterday Halsey made sure all eyes were on her when she left for New York City. After the release of his new movie If I can’t get love, I want strength, a production inspired by his life and his latest album.

In the photos, the 27-year-old singer showed off the wide neckline in a black sequined dress that perfectly matched her curves and showed off her navel with eye-like details. The translator accompanied her entourage as she walked towards the studios NBC Where I was shooting a season Saturday Night Live.

It is recently known that Halsey will appear on the show with Kim Kardashian, which will appear for the first time as an introduction.

Meanwhile, Halsey released her new movie last Thursday, If I can’t get love, I want strengthAnd Which coincides with his fourth album of the same name.

Halsey shared some photos via her social networks Image: Instagram / @iamhalsey

She described it as: “an album and a cinematic experience that clouds Halsey’s mind.” HBO Max The platform on which the film will be shown has shared a preview of the success maker’s dark medieval story, which Explores “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth”, explained in the description of the content.

Regarding the songs shown during the film, a disc produced by Trent Renzor and Atticus Ross was shown.And That gets the viewer involved in the plot, the soundtrack has rock styles in an experimental way. As the story progresses, the story reaches ups and downs that are reproduced in words that speak of control, loneliness, and horror in an entertaining way.

The singer, who was recently a mother, wore her flowery look Image: Instagram / @iamhalsey

It should be remembered that since last July he talked about context when he gave a unique performance in The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York (he met): “It’s a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. For me, it was very important that the cover conveyed the feel of my journey over the past months. Virgo and duck binary*,” he said at the time.

If I can’t get love, I want strength It’s so different from everything Halsey has been doing and she admitted in a recent interview that despite her pregnancy, it was the easiest album she’s ever written.

Finally, for 60 minutes, the translator worked Halsey He managed to completely capture the audience’s attention with impeccable acting and good creative direction. The plot makes you in a continuous visual attraction and From the start gives you an idea of ​​a rigorous outcome.

Halsey introduced his film via his Instagram account Photo: Instagram / @iamhalsey

Recently, Halsey expressed her experience throughout her recording of the various moments that marked her life: “I have my first break in seven years. I finally take care of myself“, She said.

The 27-year-old artist adds from beginning to end, in her tape an excerpt from the album with each scene, which, in sequence with the story, the brilliant visuals of the IMAX screen and the immersive sound of the rooms, cause a surprising sensation.

The composer and activist has built an analogy between her new album and production in If I can’t get love, I want strength Which prompted viewers not to take their eyes off the screen and in this way, to understand more about this fourth solo album of his.

