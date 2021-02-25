28 funny tweets about exercises that you can read without sweat
Exercising is very healthy, or so they say, but it is not easy. Among other things, because there is always something that you want the most, like reading, eating chocolate or even ironing depending on the day. It also does not help with feeling tired, unlike sleeping or scratching. These 28 Tweets won’t motivate anyone to burn calories, but at least we’re not bringing a workout routine that a reader will bookmark and never look back on.
Good intentions
Tomorrow I plan to run the 22 km like today, which is what I thought about, too.
Hugo Bonet (@HugoBonet) July 31, 2012
Alternative gymnastics will be fine, you join the gym but someone else goes in your place.
Profeta_Baruc July 2, 2017
-Hello Doctor …
– Playing sports.
-You won’t see …
– Playing sports.
-But…
– Playing sports.
– Do I have a sprain.
Exercise with the other foot.
– Brian’s mother (LaMadredeBrian) April 5, 2017
Me: Tomorrow I will play sports, I will present the topics, I will catch up
I am tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/m7N0GPLT8P
– Danny (@danicalvs) October 12, 2020
Your physical condition is deplorable, and you say you exercise regularly.
Actually, I’m saying it in the usual way.
– The Gripao (El_Gripao) February 7, 2020
I find it shameful that you play sports
– 🦧 (beyonsesa) October 1, 2020
Shirt perspiration
Going to the gym for the first time https://t.co/loNaEeg1iD
– Matias (matiaslantieri) February 4, 2019
– I’ll prepare a table for you.
– But not fried, I am dieting.
Is it your first time coming to the gym?
– And a straw.
– Paper Bird (PajaritaStory) September 8, 2019
It would be nice if I set up a boxing gym in San Sebastian and named it Don Hostia.
– Hank_Solo (Hanky_solo) November 19, 2018
What exercises do you most hate and why do Burpees?
– Amin Moussa (@ Mussi_10) June 19, 2020
When you think you’re having a bad day, think of me. I went to the gym today and a 70-year-old woman, on the bike next door to me, said, ‘Cheer up.’
It didn’t outgrow me because it was fixed.
Varunavirus (FaroDelFinde) 9 September 2019
– You changed your address to the gym and was not notified?
“We moved here in 2002.”
– …
– …
“I left some donuts in the cupboard, are you still with you?”
Serix (serixtown) November 17, 2015
I’ve been paying for the gym for 4 months and haven’t lost any weight … Looks like I’ll have to go there in person to see what happens.
– Paula Medio (@PaoMdeO) February 8, 2019
Fashions
Paddle is a man’s menopause.
– 🇪🇸 Essen (qdicesprimo) July 3, 2018
If two runners are to meet at a crossing, the person who obtained the recent divorce has the right to pass.
Xabibenputa (Xabibenputa) December 18, 2019
-Are you applying to a world triathlon event?
-Yeah.
-Is this your bike?
-Yeah.
With training wheels?
-Yeah
– And the sleeves?
-And they are mine, too.
Wadden (AlvaroVadin) November 5, 2013
Home gym
All my life I do yoga without even knowing it pic.twitter.com/uBZ8yOVAfk
– Eme 💢 (ementropy) April 24, 2019
– What did you wear like?
– stationary bike.
– Conseguidísimo. pic.twitter.com/jd1VP5ofJ4
Krish (ACraich) October 26, 2018
My husband: What are you doing sitting on your exercise bike?
Me: Exercise.
My husband: Without a pedal?
Anna: I’m going downhill.
Wilma (Flintstone___) March 6, 2019
– I was looking for a bracelet to put in a cell phone
“Do you want him to play Crossfit, run, or ski?”
“I walk around the house in my pockets.”
– Toby (@ TheTrooper37) 10 March 2019
consequences
– I don’t know if the shoelace I own is when we went fishing or at the gym.
About fitness?
– No man, trout.
Krish (ACraich) May 7, 2013
Do you do any sports?
Is contempt a sport?
-No, it’s not.
– And what you will know what is sport with these Lorza.
– Manchu Pelican 🏴☠️ 🇪🇦 (Mortimer_Fu) May 15, 2016
My walk with shoelaces. pic.twitter.com/po97CK2GBC
– Olalá de fua (@olaladefua) August 22, 2018
No, seriously, I started in the gym yesterday and I think my arms are going to fall out of milk
Franky S (@FrankySebas) April 7, 2015
They have left me so many times that I think I was in another life at the gym.
– Marina (digo_poco) 26 December 2019
In the family
My son set the alarm at 7:30 to go to the gym, and he’s ten and he’s still asleep. He tries but my genetics is very powerful.
Soiyonotu (casitodoelrato) September 8, 2019
“Son, I’m sorry I didn’t go to the football game today.”
“His son is that.”
Bing (palasrrisas) August 12, 2020
How was the tournament?
– I think the boy is not very good at shooting.
– How is that?
– Free with charges.
– The Gripao (El_Gripao) October 12, 2019
