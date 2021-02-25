China is showing lunar samples brought by Chang’e 5 – Science – Life

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

A specimen has been added to the collection of the National Museum of China.

Moon samples from the Chang'e 5 mission

Moon samples from the Chang’e 5 mission in a display case at the National Museum of China in Beijing

Photo:

Referred / delivered by CCTV

about:
Madrid (European press)

February 25, 2021, 12:53 PM

China first showed lunar samples returned from the moon by the Chang’e 5 mission late last year.

A sample was added to a group The National Museum of China On February 22 and it will be available to the public in March, according to the Beijing-based museum, citing People’s Daily Online.

(You might be interested: Mars: This is what perseverance revealed).

The museum also unveiled photos showing a specially designed container to display the Lunar Earth. The artificial quartz stand reproduces the zun, a fine bronze wine vessel often used for grand ceremonies in the Shang (16th and 11th centuries BC) and Chu (11-771 BC) dynasties. The Lunar Earth will be placed in a hollow globe in the center of the arc.

Sample is among 60 grams recovered on a 23-day robotic mission. Chang’e 5 was launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan County on November 24 and landed on the moon’s surface on December 1.

