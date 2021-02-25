Ambiente gave a lecture dedicated to science and sexuality

The Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, led by Juan Cabande, this afternoon organized a new edition of the series of talks linking environmental policy and a gender approach, which aims to think of the present as the future in an inclusive and participatory environment. On this occasion, the meeting was counted with the participation of the agricultural engineer Magda Alejandra Choc Failaka, Field Coordinator of the Andean Crops Project (GEF / UNDP) and the recognized initiative of the movement for the conservation of biological diversity, respect for soil, culture and the role of farmers.

At the beginning of the conversation, which was broadcast live on the institutional channel Youtube And moderated by Maria Fernanda Gonzalez from the Agency for Coordination between Authorities and Institutions, Magda Alejandra Chuck Failaka expected that her vision of the role of women in building scientific knowledge is integrated and integrates “what was learned in the academy and the ancestors knowledge.”

In this sense, Schock, also known as the “Queen of the Andean Potato”, expressed that the role of women in science is linked to harmony with the environment and dialogue with knowledge. “For a long time we had only one version of the dominant view of building knowledge, but today there is a deep and sincere connection between the cycles of the moon – related to the cycles of women – and the sowing and harvesting, as integral rationalities related to temporal and presence. From this place, the building of knowledge from the environment. Rural, peasant and ancestral knowledge have this circular appearance, not lonely. “

In this sense, for Majda Alejandra Chuck Vilka, the role of women is strategic because “all women in and of themselves have circular thinking” and “we have the capabilities to be able to reasonably accommodate internal matters within what would be the linear axes of our study subjects that we can To be ourselves. “

In addition, for the official, “science and women are linked to identity.” Thus he referred to the farmers in our Argentinian north and emphasized that they build knowledge, and at the same time “do not lose their identity”. “Their know-how allows them to know different types of potato, seasonality, facilities, usage and consumption. It is about holistic knowledge that energizes all that biodiversity, all that harmony with the environment and with life from the kitchen and the table,” said the field coordinator of the Andean Crops Project. He added, “Potatoes are grown at a woman’s pace, because they have the necessary distance so that neither plant competes with the other.”

Towards the end of the meeting, Magda Alejandra Chuk Failaka stressed that “by building knowledge, we separate what we feel from thinking.” Hence, he demonstrated his adherence to the trend of “feeling thinking”, which asserts that there is no knowledge without feeling. “Science is built with others, on the basis that it can be shared in reciprocity and learning together. Women have a special sense of flexibility that makes it possible for us to instantly create a group,” concluded the agronomist.

The round of talks on gender and the environment will continue on Wednesday, March 31, with a discussion on environmental parameters.