3 Most Watched TV Series On NETFLIX That Replacing Leonardo DiCaprio And Cobra Kai

when you talk about Netflix One immediately thinks of serials and films later, but talking about TV series, which until very recently were far off, however, this is no longer the case since three productions of this type are on the platform currently in the first positions in trends in Mexico Excluding titles like Cobra Kai and “Don’t Look” Which is starring Academy Award winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

The series are: Café con Aroma de Mujer, Rebelde and the now classic Yo Soy Betty La Fea, the latter being a hit for the content the platform has included in its catalog, as it is a repeat among the top 10 watched trends.

Netflix TV series

Perfumed coffee for women

This is the remake of the telenovela that was released in 1994 and premiered on December 29th and is now the leading man William Levi Whoever has a male leader, also appears Laura Londono and Carmen Villalobos. There is nothing new under the sun, it is the same Perfumed coffee for women Watched by mums in the mid-’90s, only the 2021 version actually.

the rebel

Another remake, this time we can talk about a remake of a remake, because it is the 2022 edition of the Televisa hit of the same name, which was a “rework” of the Argentine soap opera Rebelde Way. This time it was Azul Guaita, Giovanna Grigio, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Franco Masini and several others who are part of the teenage adventures.

I’m my ugly home

Undoubtedly the most successful Colombian telenovela in Mexico, said produced by RCN Televisión and written by Fernando Gaitán was released in 1999. It stars Ana Maria Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello and many adaptations have been made in Mexico with The Most Beautiful Ugly, as in the United States with Ugly Betty .

