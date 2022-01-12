‘Woman’s Smell Coffee’: This is how William Levy and Carmen Villalobos reacted when they found out they were the most-watched on Netflix

William Levy, Carmen Villalobos, and Laura Londono star in Coffee Smells a Woman. (Netflix)

Telenovelas once again top the ranking of the most watched in Netflix with launch Perfumed coffee for women, championship William LeviLaura Londono and Carmen Villalobos. The production is a remake of the 1994 TV classic created by Fernando Gaitan (also behind other hits such as I’m my ugly home s Till the silver separates us).

Although the argument is already known to Colombian television, its premiere on the podium flow It ended up wowing viewers in countries across Latin America, including Peru. in this time, The novel, originally aired by RCN, tops the list of the top 10 most-watched titles It is placed above squirting queen, utopia, pasyon de javilanes, i betty, ugly, cobra kai, rebeldi, mother/android, pablo escobar: pattern of evil s The Rebeldi method.

In connection with this news, Levi responded to the success Perfumed coffee for women By message through your official profile Instagram. “ I can’t help but say a million thanks for all the love, thank you for that Perfumed coffee for women The most watched Netflix show in Latin America and Spain. Thank you from the entire team, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Written by an American actor and actress of Cuban descent.

William Levy’s message after the success of “Scented Woman’s Coffee”. (willevy)

“Thank you for all the love you give him Cafe On Netflix, her co-star wrote, Carmen Villalobos, In a story from the same social network. Fans around the world celebrated the lead in the new version of this Colombian TV story created by Adriana Suarez and written by Javier Giraldo, Paula Casares and Cecilia Percy. The plot and characters are based on the soap opera by Gaitán in the 1990s.

The official summary of Perfumed coffee for women

“Like every year, Gaviota and his mother come to the Casablanca farm to harvest coffee from the second harvest of the year, but in October of this year they hope that it will be the last, because from now on they will own their land. However, fate planned Octavio Vallejo, the farm owner, the same man she saved from an alleged kidnapping, the same man who promised her as a reward for giving her a hectare of land so she could grow her coffee, has just died, in the patriarch’s burial, Gaviota meets Sebastian, Octavio’s grandson, who lives Outside. At first sight, an irrepressible attraction is born between them, a love for the no longer seen, heartbreaking, passionate, impossible. They are two people belonging to two different worlds, moving between the elites of New York, and it is between coffee plantations, but although it seems They have nothing to do with each other, except that they taste the same coffee.”

There are 92 episodes available to watch Netflix After it was broadcast on the small screen in Colombia between May and September of last year. The production company behind the relaunch Perfumed coffee for women It is RCN Televisión and is distributed in other countries, such as the United States, through Telemundo and via the television giant. flow For everyone.

actors Perfumed coffee for women

The main cast consists of William Levy, Laura Londono, Carmen Villalobos, Diego Cadavid, Lincoln Palomic, Luces Velazquez, Catherine Velez, Andrés Toro, Mabel Moreno, Ramiro Meneses, Maria Teresa Barreto, Laura Archbold, Juan David Agueldo, Laura Junco, Dylan Valdivieso and Catherine Escobar. Recurring stars include Marcelo dos Santos, Luis Eduardo Mutua, Mario Duarte and Jorge Lopez.

