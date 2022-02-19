3 Movies Leaving Netflix in February That You Must Watch This Weekend

16 mins ago Cynthia Porter

We know that not all titles are in the catalog Netflix It is permanent, as the platform is constantly revamping its series and movies to bring the best content to the audience.

However, the following three films are one of the jewels Netflix It’s about to leave the platform and we’re sure you’ll love it.

1.- The Truman Show

Regarded as Jim Carrey’s best film, this movie follows a seemingly natural story where Truman Burbank lives a day-to-day life, going to work and coming home with his wife. What he doesn’t know is that his life is hiding a secret that will change his way of seeing things from the moment he meets a mysterious young woman.

You can’t miss this considered early film, thanks to criticism from current reality shows.

2.- Green Book

If you are looking for award winning films, you cannot miss The Green Book which won the Academy Award for Best Picture of 2019.
The story closely follows an African American pianist who hires an Italian American as a driver on a tour across the United States. What its protagonists did not expect are the interracial challenges they have to live through while getting to know each other little by little.

3.- dark water

This film is based on the true story of a lawyer who slowly discovers a shocking secret that sickens many residents of the area and has deadly consequences.

The legendary lawyer will have to debate between revealing the secret or risking his career, his family, and his reputation by bringing the case to the public.

