Seven years later, one of the most successful animated stories will have another sequel – Movie News

The original trilogy managed to have two spin-offs, as well as their respective video games.

Universal Pictures Was Announced Unexpectedly Fourth installment of Gru. my favorite villain waiting for the first time in 2024Seven years after the movie premiere, Puppy. despicable me 3 (2017).

It is not surprising that the company is back to revive this successful franchise after it managed to raise a billion dollars at the box office and only in the United States. The original voices of the film, Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan and Pierre Coffin, will return in this new sequel.

Puppy. Despicable Me premiered in 2010, and since then, its success has grown in both theaters and stores, with the film’s promotion focused primarily on The Minions, characters who managed to get their spin-off in 2015 titled disciples.

But before it hits theaters in 2024 Puppy. despicable me 4 Will do it before the spin-off Minions: puppy origin, which will be released in theaters on July 1. Premiere postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time, the story takes place in the seventies in a small way Gru grew up in a suburb of town and had a dream: to become a villain. That’s why he has a group of super villains known as The Wild Six on his pedestal. In order to join them, Gru devises a plan with his loyal followers, Kevin, Bob, Stewart and Otto, a new follower with braces.

Thus they begin to build their first hideout, carry out their first missions, and test their first weapons. When The Wild Six expelled their leader, Gru decides to interview to enter as a new member. But everything will not go as expected, which leads to a wonderful adventure. You can enjoy your trailer above these lines.