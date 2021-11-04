For every digital marketing strategy, social media marketing has become an essential part and there is no reason why it shouldn’t be because nearly half of the Earth’s population is active on social media which is more than 3 billion users.

Furthermore, the whole industry is changing and reshaping, especially after covid and more & more businesses are switching over to digital stores and digital campaigns because they have proved to be more efficient and productive in generating leads. Social Media Marketing has proved to be productive in generating but it is hard because there are so many challenges and hurdles in the way.

Marketers face a lot of challenges while managing social media marketing campaigns and here we are having a look at the 4 Biggest Challenges That Social Media Marketers Face:

1. Defining Marketing Goals

The first and the most important challenge that marketers face in social media marketing is defining marketing goals. Marketers who don’t define goals and objectives for their campaigns struggle a lot. Most marketers find it difficult to come up with a strategy that aligns with the goals of their business.

If you are starting a social media marketing campaign without defining your goals and coming up with a strategy then not only will you not be able to analyze the marketing performance but your budget will also be affected.

A solution to this is to come up with the right strategy. Coming up with SMART goals for each campaign will help a lot. SMART stands for specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and time-bound, and following the ‘SMART’ strategy, you will be able to make your social media campaign more effective.

2. Cutting Through The Noise

Cutting through the noise has become another hurdle on social media for businesses around the world because there are thousands of brands from the same category, competing for users’ attention. This is a problem, especially for new businesses and brands because there is already so much ‘noise’ on social media that it is not easy for newbies to put their brands and content out there.

You would find a lot of brands in every single category competing to be the best and try to generate as many leads as possible. Whichever social platform that you go to, whether it is Twitter, Omegle, Instagram, you find tons of brands and businesses already out there. Even when you go to other social platforms such as Chatiw, you would find brands and businesses promoting themselves.

One of the most effective ways to cut through the noise and make a noise for yourself is to come up with something unique, something new, something that hasn’t been introduced yet to put out exciting and fresh content for your audience who would love it.

3. Selecting The Right Platform

One of the issues that marketers face during social media marketing is the selection of the right platforms because there are so many platforms available. It is hard for marketers to select which platform to leverage and which platform not to. This is a problem and challenge that if not taken care of, can exhaust your budget, especially if you use paid ads.

For instance, let’s take LinkedIn for an example here. Research by Sproutsocial has shown LinkedIn is used by 38% of social media marketers whereas consumers only account for 6% of the users which means that marketers are wasting their efforts, resources, and budgets on a platform that is not very helpful for them.

To overcome this challenge, choosing the right platform is important and before exhausting your budget and resources on any platform, it is strategically important that you take time to know your audience, on which platform are they most active, what are their main activities on social platforms, all of these things will help you to find the right platform.

4. Understanding Your Target Audience

Understanding your target audience is as important as choosing the right platform. You might have seen some brands who do very well in in-store business but fail on social media because they are not familiar with the norms of social media. In-store business involves customers approaching the brands whereas, on the internet and social media, it is the brands who have to seek out customers and brands who don’t understand this fail miserably.

What most marketers do is that instead of understanding their target audience, they create their content first in hope that their contents generate leads. No doubt that great content creates engagement but it might not be possible to generate leads if the content isn’t tailored to your target audience’s needs and wishes.

The solution to this challenge is to simply understand your target audience. If you are a brand that is selling sneakers then your target audience should be mostly young adults and teenagers & you should create content according to their likings which will help generate leads.

